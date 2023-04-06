SOUTH FLORIDA BROADCASTER'S CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MAY 5, 2023 FOR CHARITY

My Family Matters' Foundation’s mission is providing financial assistance for families with children fighting cancer
I met nurses, doctors and heard stories of parent's of patients who could not pay their house payment or their car payment or buy groceries.”
— Doc Reno
PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUTH FLORIDA BROADCASTER'S CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MAY 5, 2023, VIP CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION WITH LIVE RADIO BROADCAST TO BENEFIT MY FAMILY MATTERS FOUNDATION
Cancer nearly silenced the voice of national radio powerhouse Doc Reno. In the spring of 2018, Doc Reno was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. During 35 rounds of radiation and six rounds of rigorous chemo, he never missed one of his daily shows. He was hospitalized twice. “I met nurses and doctors and heard stories, people who were struggling financially. I learned there are programs that help you with medical bills, but they don’t pay your house payment or your car payment or buy groceries.” Doc Reno was moved by the parents and family members who missed work to take their child or relative to the countless medical appointments required for successful cancer treatment. Often, the caregiver’s pay is docked.
It also led the dynamo media personality to launch the My Family Matters Foundation to fill a heart-breaking need he encountered during his treatment and recovery. “I wanted to create my own foundation because nobody is going to be more passionate about it than I am,” he says. My Family Matters' Foundation’s mission is providing financial assistance for families with children fighting cancer. A 501c3 Non-Profit Organization.
Doc Reno’s longstanding work with Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital led to My Family Matters’ successful partnership with the hospital’s foundation. Proceeds of this Golf Tournament will be allocated for My Family Matters Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Charity Organization. Together with Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital Foundation, we provide financial assistance for families with Children fighting cancer.
The 2nd Annual South Florida Broadcasters Golf Tournament will be held at Pembroke Lakes Country Club on May 5, 2023. The golf tournament includes a VIP Celebration of Cinco De Mayo for the golfers playing in the tournament. This spectacular golf tournament includes a live radio broadcast. Meet some South Florida’s most well-known and respected members of our community from Radio Broadcasters to Rock Stars and Athletes as we work together to fundraise for My Family Matters Foundation.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION: Registration and check-in: 12:00 pm. Shotgun start: 1:00 pm. ENTRY TICKETS: $250 single golfer $1,000 Foursome.
REGISTRATION AT: https://myfamilymattersfoundation.org/golf-tournament/
• Complimentary range balls for practice. • Complimentary Lunch on arrival
• Beverages on the Course. • Golfer’s Gift Bags. • Silent Auction. • Raffle, Giveaways • VIP Dinner party with full course meal and cash bar
CONTEST PRIZES: Two (2) One Million Dollars Hole-in-One Contests, Mercedes-Benz Hole-in-One Contest, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Beat the Pro, Raffles, Silent auction, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place winners and much more.
For Sponsorship Opportunities contact Doris Muscarella at (954) 240-4853 or email at: doris@golfcharitytournaments.com.
For monetary donations please send c/o Marc Egort, CPA., P.A., 110 N. Federal Highway, Suite 102, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 33301, tel. (954) 240-4853.
Doris Muscarella
Golf Charity Tournaments
+1 9542404853
doris@golfcharitytournaments.com
