President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon saw off the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, April 6 - On April 6, after the successful completion of the state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan returned to Baku from Dushanbe.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with sincere honors, saw off the high-ranking guest - the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev.

Recall that the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan lasted two days - April 5-6.

During this visit, meetings of the heads of state and official delegations of the two countries took place, following which 14 new documents on cooperation were signed.

