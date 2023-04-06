Ohio-based bank supports community nonprofits
Pictured from left to right are Eric Hubbs, Linda Warren and Todd Miller of the Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union County.
The Union Bank Co. donates to Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Co., Help House Outreach of Madison County and The Food Pantry of Licking County
This meaningful donation from The Union Bank Co. will help us provide 2,000 meals to our neighbors in Licking County.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company has made it its mission to continue to support local nonprofits in every community they serve. The list of nonprofits for which the bank’s employees volunteer continues to grow, so during the month of March, the Union Bank Co., an Ohio-based organization, has chosen three nonprofits to support. Covering three different counties throughout Ohio are Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Counties, Help House Outreach of Madison County and The Food Pantry of Licking County.
— Alyssa Shepherd, Food Pantry Network of Licking County
One impactful organization supporting central Ohio is the Habitat for Humanity (HFH) of Delaware and Union Counties. Their mission is to provide a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The bank’s mortgage lending teams at various branches across the state frequently volunteer for this organization to continue their goal of getting housing to community members, even when they can’t afford it. HFH also provides partnerships and Habitat homeowners work alongside volunteers to help build their own homes.
“Each nonprofit that has been selected for the month of March is one that is near and dear to our hearts here at The Union Bank Co.,” said Pam Workman, Marion Branch Manager “Our donations help provide these organizations more opportunity to change lives and provide the basic necessities for our those living in our communities,” she added.
Food Pantry Network of Licking County is another nonprofit The Union Bank Co. is supporting this month. They partner with over 20 other food pantries in the area to provide fresh produce markets, a daily soup kitchen, and a baby pantry. This past Tuesday, the bank team got to see first-hand hundreds of individuals in Newark receive access to free, fresh produce at the market.
A backpack program is also a big part of what the Food Pantry Network impacts. Every week, 500 kids in Licking County are sent home with a backpack full of food that will provide meals for them at home from Friday to Monday. Licking County schools have seen an increase in student attendance on Mondays and Fridays since the beginning of this program.
“This meaningful donation from The Union Bank Co. will help us provide 2,000 meals to our neighbors in Licking County,” said Alyssa Shephard, Funds Deployment Director of the Food Pantry Network of Licking County. “We are so grateful to the bank for supporting our mission. Last year, we provided over 49,000 households with food and grocery items and we have already seen a 44 percent increase in food assistance requests this year.”
H.E.L.P House Outreach of Madison County is another impactful organization on the bank’s radar this month. H.E.L.P House’s mission is to serve children, individuals, and families in poverty. They provide food, clothing, and emergency assistance to those living in the Madison Co. area. They also provide the necessities to those who live in poverty and are faced with whether they should pay their bills or feed their children.
“We can’t even begin to touch the surface of how thankful we are for what the H.E.L.P House of Madison County does for our local community,” said Dian Franks, Marketing Director of The Union Bank Company. “It is scary to think where so many children and individuals in the area would be without the wonderful work the H.E.L.P House does,” she added.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
