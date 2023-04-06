Ohio-based bank supports community nonprofits

Pictured from left to right are Eric Hubbs, Linda Warren and Todd Miller of the Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union County. Pictured from left to right are Alyssa Shepherd and Charles Moore of The Food Pantry Network of Licking County.

The Union Bank Co. donates to Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Co., Help House Outreach of Madison County and The Food Pantry of Licking County

This meaningful donation from The Union Bank Co. will help us provide 2,000 meals to our neighbors in Licking County.” — Alyssa Shepherd, Food Pantry Network of Licking County