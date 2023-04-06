IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy | Annual Faculty Concert on April 23, 2023

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy

MFAA Faculty Concert Performance

Premiered in 2019, this Faculty Concert has become an annual celebration of Mississauga's musical community's diversity of music styles, genres, and cultures

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Presents: Annual Faculty Concert - Spotlight: Music
Featuring Students' Chamber Strings Group | April 23rd, Living Arts Center at RBC Theatre

The Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Faculty Concert premiered first in 2019. Since, it has become an annual event celebrating Mississauga's musical community's diversity of music styles, genres, and cultures. This unique opportunity showcases Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's talented teachers' and Chamber Group students' performances.


FUN & EDUCATIONAL FAMILY EVENT

This Faculty Concert is an excellent opportunity for children of all ages to experience the Academy's music teachers' live performances playing a variety of musical genres and instruments.

This live event launches children's musical aspirations, helping them boost their confidence in learning musical instruments.

Come and watch Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's teachers perform their favourite pieces in concert together.

WATCH THIS EVENT'S PROMO VIDEO ON FACEBOOK: https://swiy.co/faculty-promo-2023

Book your admission ticket today (limited seats).

Check out Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's previous teacher performances.

What students and parents say about this faculty performance.


Vadim Koltsov
Mississauga Fine Arts Academy
What Students & Parents Say About The Event

About

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's largest music school, which has rapidly grown in recent years. They have developed programs to help music students succeed by tailoring music classes to individual learning styles. Through this, we can help students progress in their musical education and deliver it in a fun, unique way.

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy

