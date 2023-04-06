Mississauga Fine Arts Academy | Annual Faculty Concert on April 23, 2023

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy MFAA Faculty Concert Performance SmartConvert.io™ Limited-Time Promotion

Premiered in 2019, this Faculty Concert has become an annual celebration of Mississauga's musical community's diversity of music styles, genres, and cultures

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Presents: Annual Faculty Concert - Spotlight: Music

Featuring Students' Chamber Strings Group | April 23rd, Living Arts Center at RBC Theatre

The Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Faculty Concert premiered first in 2019. Since, it has become an annual event celebrating Mississauga's musical community's diversity of music styles, genres, and cultures. This unique opportunity showcases Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's talented teachers' and Chamber Group students' performances.



FUN & EDUCATIONAL FAMILY EVENT

This Faculty Concert is an excellent opportunity for children of all ages to experience the Academy's music teachers' live performances playing a variety of musical genres and instruments.

This live event launches children's musical aspirations, helping them boost their confidence in learning musical instruments.

Come and watch Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's teachers perform their favourite pieces in concert together.

WATCH THIS EVENT'S PROMO VIDEO ON FACEBOOK: https://swiy.co/faculty-promo-2023

Book your admission ticket today (limited seats).

Check out Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's previous teacher performances.

What students and parents say about this faculty performance.



What Students & Parents Say About The Event