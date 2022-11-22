Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Celebrates Its 600th Student Milestone

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Parent Testimonial | Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Business-Ready Websites | SmartConvert.io™

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five years ago, the Academy was rebranded and started its journey as Mississauga Fine Arts Academy. Since then, the Academy has grown exponentially to become the largest music school in Mississauga, with more than 600 active student enrollments. Moreover, its student count is projected to exceed 800 in the spring of next year.

Initially a modest Piano Shop, Mississauga Fine Arts Academy realized the need in the community for musical education and began slowly incorporating classes to match the demand. Like the world today, the local communities are changing and growing with time, and they want their programs, teachers, and location to reflect the need for constant growth and development. Now offering lessons in vocals, guitar, drums, piano, violin, cello, woodwinds, and more, they are happy to be the starting point or stepping stone in students' musical education.

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy's state-of-the-art facility offers 3,000 square feet and 14 classrooms equipped with acoustic pianos, full electric drum sets, adjustable benches, and footstools. Their university and college-trained music teachers provide exceptional private lessons tailored to satisfy the needs of all types of students seven days a week.



ABOUT MISSISSAUGA FINE ARTS ACADEMY

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's largest music school, which has rapidly grown in recent years. They have developed programs to help music students succeed by tailoring music classes to individual learning styles. Through this, they help students increase their musical education and deliver it in a fun, unique way.

VISIT MISSISSAUGA FINE ARTS ACADEMY



PARTNERING WITH THE BEST IN THE BUSINESS

In this announcement, we would like to emphasize our partnership with SmartConvert.io™. They have been with us throughout the years, helping us serve our customers online while reaching out to new music students within our communities.

Their Web Design and Search Engine Optimization teams help our website rank in search engines while delivering an exceptional user experience to our online visitors.

ABOUT OUR PARTNER, SMARTCONVERT.IO™

SmartConvert.io™ is an online platform that provides Business-Ready Websites with blazing-fast hosting, helping business owners convert more visitors to paying customers.

VISIT SMARTCONVERT.IO™



MEDIA CONTACT FOR MISSISSAUGA FINE ARTS ACADEMY: