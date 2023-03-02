Mississauga Fine Arts Academy wins the Top Choice Award – Best Place For Music Lessons Six YEARS IN A ROW

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Top Choice Award 2023 Get Yours Today - Limited-Time Promo

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's most prominent music school, teaching over 650 students ages 4 to adult.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississauga Fine Arts Academy has won this prestigious award for six consecutive years!

With 35 professionally trained music teachers, Mississauga Fine Arts Academy maintains a high level of music education and offers a variety of musical programs. Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's most prominent music school, teaching over 650 students ages 4 to adult.

So whatever instrument you or a child wish to play, odds are they teach it: Piano, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Drums, Bass, Ukulele, Voice, Violin, Cello, Brass, and Woodwind, all conducted under one roof.

All music lessons at the academy are tailored to each student's needs - using the Musial Ladder system, created to motivate, encourage, and inspire students to practice, a unique approach that allows recognizing and celebrating the smallest of successes.

Serving the community for over 35 years, students of MFAA perform at many prestigious venues, such as Mississauga Living Arts Centre and retirement residents year around, showcasing their talents and sharing their love for music with the community.

Their customer service team works seven days a week for your convenience, ready to answer any questions.

