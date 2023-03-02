Mississauga Fine Arts Academy wins the Top Choice Award – Best Place For Music Lessons Six YEARS IN A ROW

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy

Top Choice Award 2023

Top Choice Award 2023

Get Yours Today - Limited-Time Promo

Get Yours Today - Limited-Time Promo

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's most prominent music school, teaching over 650 students ages 4 to adult.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississauga Fine Arts Academy has won this prestigious award for six consecutive years!

With 35 professionally trained music teachers, Mississauga Fine Arts Academy maintains a high level of music education and offers a variety of musical programs. Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's most prominent music school, teaching over 650 students ages 4 to adult.

So whatever instrument you or a child wish to play, odds are they teach it: Piano, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Drums, Bass, Ukulele, Voice, Violin, Cello, Brass, and Woodwind, all conducted under one roof.

All music lessons at the academy are tailored to each student's needs - using the Musial Ladder system, created to motivate, encourage, and inspire students to practice, a unique approach that allows recognizing and celebrating the smallest of successes.

Serving the community for over 35 years, students of MFAA perform at many prestigious venues, such as Mississauga Living Arts Centre and retirement residents year around, showcasing their talents and sharing their love for music with the community.

Their customer service team works seven days a week for your convenience, ready to answer any questions.

VISIT MISSISSAUGA FINE ARTS ACADEMY


PARTNERING WITH THE BEST IN BUSINESS
We are proud to have partnered with SmartConvert.io™ over the years. They have made it possible for us to serve our customers and access new music students in our local areas.

The Web Design and Search Engine Optimization teams provide assistance to maximize the search engine rankings of our website while ensuring an optimal experience for online visitors.


ABOUT OUR PARTNER, SMARTCONVERT.IO™
SmartConver.io™ is an online platform that provides Business-Ready Websites with high-performance hosting, to assist business owners in increasing sales.

VISIT SMARTCONVERT.IO™

----------

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vadim Koltsov
Mississauga Fine Arts Academy
+1 905-276-0251
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy wins the Top Choice Award – Best Place For Music Lessons Six YEARS IN A ROW

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Vadim Koltsov
Mississauga Fine Arts Academy
+1 905-276-0251
Company/Organization
Mississauga Fine Arts Academy
1170 Burnhamthorpe Rd W unit 27
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, L5C 4E6
Canada
+1 905-276-0251
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy is Mississauga's largest music school, which has rapidly grown in recent years. They have developed programs to help music students succeed by tailoring music classes to individual learning styles. Through this, we can help students progress in their musical education and deliver it in a fun, unique way.

Mississauga Fine Arts Academy

More From This Author
Mississauga Fine Arts Academy wins the Top Choice Award – Best Place For Music Lessons Six YEARS IN A ROW
Mississauga Fine Arts Academy Celebrates Its 600th Student Milestone
Five-Year Grand Reopening & Rebranding Anniversary of Mississauga Fine Arts Academy
View All Stories From This Author