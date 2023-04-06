IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown for Week Ending April 8, 2023
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is a digital radio station based out of Metro Detroit, MI. The genres that are played on the station are RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance.
These are the hottest songs that are being played and requested on IRMIX Radio for the week ending, April 8, 2023.
1. Eempy Slicker - Groovy Attitude (Ridwaan remix)
2. Intelligent Diva Ft. Sean Kingston - Fly together
3. Arther Ray ft. Sluggah - No Love
4. Dossi - I Want You
5. Rhymie Lee - Fight Night
6. Melo Young - Just the Beginning
7. Intelligent Diva ft. Sean Kingston - How to Flex
8. Monica P. - Choices
9. Parallel - The Black Man
10. O.K. Tone - Got To Tell You
11. Only1 Theory - Hard Smoke
12. Kasha - I Want You
13. Tyler Garrett - Lifetime
14. Marco ft. Farisha - Bottom of the List (Bonfire)
15. Nisha Nandez - Hurt So Bad
16. Lawanda Lee - Reminisce
17. Beauty in the Breakdown - Thinking Bout You
18. Chisom - Yes, Yes (Lagos night)
19. Young Savage - Move That Thing
20. Tiny Ray ft. Coco Chaniels - About The Check
IRMIX Radio is currently accepting submissions for RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music for Indie and mainstream artists for airplay. Be sure to provide the artist's name, song, and album titles, artwork, mastered MP3 files only, social media links, and website. If the requested information is not included the song(s) will be automatically rejected, please do not send more than two emails.
IRMIX Radio will accept interview requests, at the moment the station is currently booking two weeks out. All inquiries will be handled through email only.
