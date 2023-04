Intelligent Diva and Eempy Slicker IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Logo How to Submit Your Indie Music to IRMIX Radio

IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown for Week Ending April 8, 2023

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- IRMIX Radio is a digital radio station based out of Metro Detroit, MI. The genres that are played on the station are RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance.These are the hottest songs that are being played and requested on IRMIX Radio for the week ending, April 8, 2023.1. Eempy Slicker - Groovy Attitude (Ridwaan remix)2. Intelligent Diva Ft. Sean Kingston - Fly together3. Arther Ray ft. Sluggah - No Love4. Dossi - I Want You5. Rhymie Lee - Fight Night6. Melo Young - Just the Beginning7. Intelligent Diva ft. Sean Kingston - How to Flex8. Monica P. - Choices9. Parallel - The Black Man10. O.K. Tone - Got To Tell You11. Only1 Theory - Hard Smoke12. Kasha - I Want You13. Tyler Garrett - Lifetime14. Marco ft. Farisha - Bottom of the List (Bonfire)15. Nisha Nandez - Hurt So Bad16. Lawanda Lee - Reminisce17. Beauty in the Breakdown - Thinking Bout You18. Chisom - Yes, Yes (Lagos night)19. Young Savage - Move That Thing20. Tiny Ray ft. Coco Chaniels - About The CheckIRMIX Radio is currently accepting submissions for RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music for Indie and mainstream artists for airplay. Be sure to provide the artist's name, song, and album titles, artwork, mastered MP3 files only, social media links, and website. If the requested information is not included the song(s) will be automatically rejected, please do not send more than two emails.IRMIX Radio will accept interview requests, at the moment the station is currently booking two weeks out. All inquiries will be handled through email only.

