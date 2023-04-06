Announcing Journey Payroll & HR's Jay Kuri as the CTO

Journey is excited to announce the appointment of Jay Kuri as its new Chief Technology Officer.
Jay is the right person to lead our software developments in 2023 and beyond. Not only do I consider him a brilliant CTO, but he also makes everyone around him better...”
— Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Payroll & HR, one of the fastest-growing payroll and human resource providers in the country, is excited to announce the appointment of Jay Kuri as its new Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in running successful software and technology organizations, Jay is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of delivering high-quality and successful technological products.
Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR commented, “Jay is the right person to lead our software developments in 2023 and beyond. Not only do I consider him a brilliant CTO, but he also makes everyone around him better. That is the key piece of a great leader, and it’s special when you can do that and show your heart in everything you do. The vision I’ve always had is now complemented by adding his vision and skill set.”
Jay Kuri states: "I firmly believe that the key to a successful enterprise is the ability to execute well and deliver on the end goal. Good leadership and a team of collaborative, talented individuals are what make that possible. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to lead teams of professionals who have consistently delivered cutting-edge software products that meet the needs of customers and exceed expectations. It is this unwavering commitment to excellence and collaboration that I bring to my role as CTO of Journey, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the talented Journey team to deliver innovative solutions that simplify payroll and HR processes."
In addition to Jay’s exceptional talents and leadership skills, his personal values and approach to work align seamlessly with Journey's culture. His dedication to his team, his focus on delivering high-quality software solutions that enhance the lives of users, and his collaborative and customer-focused approach, are sure to leave a positive and lasting impact on the company. We are confident that our clients and partners will benefit greatly from Jay's contributions to Journey.
