HMP Global announces Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) as Partner for 25th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) as a partner for the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the leading forum for GI cancer professionals committed to understanding the very latest research, engaging in global exchange, and advancing clinical outcomes.

The 25th congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is often labeled a silent disease because many times the signs and symptoms can go unnoticed until the cancer is in an advanced stage. CCF’s mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by cholangiocarcinoma. Founded in 2006, in Salt Lake City, Utah, by a family member who lost a loved one to cholangiocarcinoma, CCF has grown to become a leading American and international resource in research, education, and public awareness. CCF is a member of the GI Cancers Alliance, a network of 15 academic centers, 95 advocacy groups, and nine sponsor groups working together to raise awareness, provide education, and advocate to prevent, treat, and cure GI cancers.

“Through this partnership with the World GI Congress, we are able to collaborate on our shared goal of improving outcomes for patients,” said Stacie Lindsey, CCF Founder and CEO. “Our objective is finding a cure. This gives us a different perspective and informs our philosophy. We value research that involves and catalyzes collaboration, so we are proud to partner with World GI, the leading international forum for the latest advances in research and treatments for GI cancers.”

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“World GI is the leading resource for high caliber professional development, continuing education, updates in the latest research, and a forum to network and collaborate with the leading minds in the GI oncology field,” Lowrie said. “It is the premier event for GI oncology clinicians and researchers throughout Europe and around the globe, and we are delighted to partner with CCF and work together to improve patient care and outcomes.”

More than 3,000 delegates from over 95 countries attend the annual World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT CCF

The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) is the driving force for patient support and research funding for this rare and relentless cancer. CCF’s mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Founded in 2006 in Salt Lake City, Utah, by a family member who lost a loved one to cholangiocarcinoma, CCF has grown to become a leading American and international resource in research, education, and public awareness. Through the generosity of donors, CCF has worked to advance research in impactful ways and support patients and their families. For more information, visit cholangiocarcinoma.org.