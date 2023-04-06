Efficient Capital Management LLC Hires Joe McGinnis as Regional Director, Wealth Management

Managed Futures Specialist: For over two decades building diversified CTA and Trend-following multi-manager solutions. Joe McGinnis

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Marks Important Expansion of Efficient’s Effort to Bring the Benefits of Managed Futures to Individuals

Efficient Capital Management, LLC (“Efficient”), a leading provider of managed futures solutions, announces the hiring of Joe McGinnis as Regional Director, Wealth Management.

Curt Bradshaw, Efficient’s Managing Director, commented “Efficient believes that all investors deserve access to world class managed futures solutions. While we currently serve predominantly institutional investors, one of our 2023 goals is to bring the benefits of managed futures to more individuals. Joe is a talented addition to our team and an important part of that effort.”

Mr. McGinnis is an industry veteran with 40+ years of Financial Market experience. Building on his experiences on the floor at the Chicago Board of Trade and being a retail commodity broker, he has focused on retail distribution of managed futures strategies with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Baltimore-based Campbell & Company, Chicago-based Dearborn Capital and London-based Aspect Capital. Over the years, he has educated countless Financial Advisors and their clients across the country on diversification and the non-correlating benefits of managed futures in their investment portfolio.

“Efficient is fortunate to add such a talented and passionate person to our team. Joe combines a deep knowledge of our space with a genuine interest in people – and will help lead our growth in the North American wealth management space,” said Mike Marcey, Managing Director, Strategic Development.

For more details on Joe McGinnis or Efficient, please visit www.efficient.com.

On Efficient: Through a commitment to excellence, innovation, teamwork and rigorous research for two decades, Efficient has become a leading CTA multi-manager firm. In a world of generalists, Efficient continues to be a CTA specialist, focusing its resources and skills on offering institutional and high-net-worth investors access to CTA strategies that best fit their specific needs and portfolio requirements.