ATI Adds Carolina Restoration Services to its Portfolio of Companies

Expands presence in North Carolina

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services, announced today its merger with Carolina Restoration Services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Operated by Travis and Lisa Bailey, Carolina Restoration Services was founded in 1997. The full-service disaster restoration firm employs 115 trained and certified restoration professionals specializing in fire, water, smoke and wind damage. They serve both commercial and residential customers in North Carolina. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is demonstrated by their recognition as a Contractor Connection Top 5 Performer for three years running. Travis, Lisa, and their leadership team will continue managing the company following the transaction.

“The customer experience drives everything we do at ATI. Carolina Restoration Services shares our passion for exceptional customer service,” said Jeff Moore, ATI President. “This strategic partnership expands our presence in the important North Carolina market and continues our expansion in the Southeast.”

“ATI is family-operated, just like Carolina Restoration Services, and the Moore family shares our values and commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction,” said Travis Bailey, CEO.

“This partnership enables us to provide more services to our customers and more growth opportunities for our employees,” added Lisa Bailey, CFO.

The strategic partnership with Carolina Restoration Services provides ATI a stronger presence in North Carolina, complements its existing offices in the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia, and demonstrates its long-term commitment to the Southeast.

About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 1,900 employees operating out of 60 offices nationwide.

About Carolina Restoration Services of North Carolina, Inc

Established in 1997 and operated by Travis and Lisa Bailey, Carolina Restoration Services is one of North Carolina’s leading restoration contractors, employing 115 trained and certified restoration professionals specializing in fire, water, smoke and wind damage. It is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

