ATI Acquires Venturi Restoration

Catapults ATI to America’s fourth-largest Restoration Company

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation and reconstruction services, announced today the acquisition of Venturi Restoration, a leading provider of emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation services, with 21 offices in 16 states. The strategic acquisition will catapult ATI to America’s fourth-largest non-franchise restoration company by number of offices. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Venturi is a leading performer in program work nationally and dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, as evidenced by industry-leading customer satisfaction and TPA scores. Venturi employs nearly 400 trained and certified restoration professionals specializing in fire, water, smoke and wind damage as well as mold remediation.

“The Venturi team shares our passion for providing exceptional customer service,” said ATI President, Jeff Moore. “Bringing together our two great companies will catapult ATI to America’s fourth-largest non-franchise restoration company by number of offices. This milestone is a powerful testament to the appeal of our family culture and people-first approach.”

"We are very excited to join forces with ATI and the Moore family,” said Venturi CEO, Mark San Fratello. “ATI shares our corporate values and our commitment to customer service excellence. “This partnership expands the service offering to Venturi customers and provides more growth opportunities to our employees.”

Since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020, ATI has acquired nine restoration companies. This strategic acquisition expands the Company’s presence to six new states (NC, SC, MD, UT, MO, OR). Seven southeast locations complement ATI’s existing offices in Florida and Georgia, enabling ATI to better service the Atlantic coast when hurricanes strike and grow share in this critical region.

###

About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 1,500 employees operating out of 39 offices nationwide.

About Venturi Restoration, LLC

Venturi Restoration is a leading provider of emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation services, with 21 offices in 16 states. It employs nearly 400 trained and certified restoration professionals specializing in fire, water, smoke and wind damage as well as mold remediation.