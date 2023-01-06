ATI Acquires Omni Environmental

Expands footprint in New England

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation and reconstruction services, announced today the acquisition of Omni Environmental, LLC, a leading residential and commercial restoration company serving the greater New England area. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Omni Environmental was founded in 2016 by Christopher McNulty. Omni quickly became a leader in the environmental remediation industry thanks to hard-working employees always going the extra mile to put their clients at ease. Omni performs environmental remediation throughout New England.

“I’m excited to welcome the Omni Environmental team to ATI," said ATI President Jeff Moore. “This strategic acquisition will enable us to expand our service offering and better serve our commercial clients throughout New England.”

"I am very excited to be joining ATI and the Moore family. When I started thinking about teaming up with another firm, I had a list of requirements that I wanted in my new partner. ATI and the Moore family checked them all,” said Omni Environmental owner Chris McNulty. “Omni is like a second family and my employees are what makes the company so great. ATI’s similar approach and family commitment made the decision a no-brainer. I truly am excited for this next chapter and look forward to being part of ATI and helping the Moore family grow the business.”

Since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020, ATI has acquired eight restoration companies. The strategic purchase of Omni Environmental complements the Company’s existing office in Boston and demonstrates its commitment to growing market share in New England.

About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 1,500 employees operating out of 30 offices nationwide.

About Omni Environmental, LLC

Established in 2016 by Chris McNulty, Omni Environmental is New England’s premier environmental remediation, demolition and decontamination contractor with offices in Salem, NH and Hartford, CT.

