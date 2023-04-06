Submit Release
Hip Hop’s Sean XLG Mitchell Releases His Latest Book, Afrospirituality

By Fran Briggs

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a statement released today by his publicist, Award-winning Author and Hip Hop Artist, Sean XLG Mitchell officially announced the release of his 12th book. “Afrospirituality” (Independent, 2023) is currently available at https://www.amazon.com/Afrospirituality-Sean-XLG-Mitchell/dp/B0C12D787F.

Mitchell says that Afrospirituality is an African-centered and culturally enriched faith designed to empower Black people in America and worldwide.

The author has been actively involved in working in the Black community for several years. He has served as a youth mentor, a school volunteer, a host of community events, and organized community-based study groups.

“Most races of people have beliefs that are based on tradition and culture is the centerpiece that unites and mobilizes the masses of their people," the artist explained. "I used this formula to create and introduce Afrospirituality."

Mitchell says that Afrospirituality is deeply rooted in ancestral principles with a modern-day perspective on mindfulness that speaks to the advancement of faith in a contemporary world.

"Sean is a charismatic author who is heralded for his effectiveness in making an impact with his literary contributions," says Fran Briggs, Publicist to Sean XLG Mitchell. "Afrospirituality was written to inspire and inform readers, then expand its outreach to ignite global engagement."

“I think it’s important for us to do as much as we can to contribute towards improving our lives and conditions," added Mitchell. "It’s not going to happen overnight, but it won't happen at all if we don’t do anything to make the necessary changes to better ourselves.”

Afrospirituality is recognized as a daily practice designed to uplift and empower the Black community. The book incorporates African history and achievements from ancient to modern times and discusses traditional ethics and guidelines.

For more information about Sean XLG Mitchell including bookings, speaking engagements, and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com, or by calling (928) 275.1342

ABOUT SEAN XLG MITCHELL
Sean XLG Mitchell is an author of half a dozen books, newspaper contributor, Hip Hop historian, artist, and activist. He is the first rapper to win a national music competition. He’s an accomplished rap artist, grassroots activist, and scholar. As a leading authority on the African American experience, Sean has worked extensively in the Black community. He is an ordained minister, a former deacon and is the creator of Afrospirituality. He writes and produces literature and music based on the African American experience. Sean uses his platform to produce instrumental hip hop albums and give fans music they love without the negative content. At the time of this writing he is preparing to release his latest album, “The X Factor”.

PRESS CONTACT:
Chris Howard, ALB Management Group: albmngt@gmail.com

BOOK DETAILS
Afrospirituality by Sean XLG Mitchell
Publisher (Independent)
Available at Amazon
eBook (ASIN: B0C12LC3ZK)
Paperback (ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8389330801
Hardcover(ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8389474642
https://www.amazon.com/Afrospirituality-Sean-XLG-Mitchell/dp/B0C12D787F

Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
