Coronation: Ahmed Alimirah to Become Sultan of the Afar Sultanate
By Fran BriggsASAITA, ETHIOPIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Office of the Afar Sultanate is proud to announce the coronation of Ahmed Alimirah, the 15th Sultan of the Afar Sultanate in northeastern Ethiopia. The coronation ceremony will take place on March 13, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Asayita, Ethiopia.
Attendees will include dignitaries from around the world—including government officials, traditional leaders and distinguished representatives of other cultural groups in the Horn of Africa.
The Afar Sultanate is a traditional monarchy that has been in existence since the early 1200s among the Afar people in the Horn of Africa—specifically in the Afar region of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti. The Sultanate labors to preserve the culture, traditions and way of life of the Afar people. For centuries, it has played a crucial role in maintaining social cohesion and has provided a sense of unity and identity among the Afar people.
The Sultan represents the political and cultural identity of the Afar people and serves as a symbol of their history and traditions. Sultan Ahmed Alimirah was born in Asayita in the Afar region of northeastern Ethiopia to Sultan Alimirah Hanfare. As a child, he was educated in Asmara in present-day Eritrea, Cairo, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Sultan Alimirah, who speaks five languages, went on to attend American University and Georgetown University in Washington, DC in the United States. His studies were interrupted by war at home.
After the 1974 communist takeover by Mengistu Haile Mariam, Ahmed Alimirah led the Afar resistance to the dictatorial regime for seven years in Ethiopia. He spent an additional 12 years in exile, serving as a special advisor to his father in support of the Afar cause. After the defeat of the communist regime, Ahmed Alimirah accompanied his father on diplomatic visits to Europe, the Middle East and throughout the Horn of Africa garnering support for the Afar people and promoting their development.
Describing how he views the task at hand, Sultan Alimirah stated “I am ready and eager to continue to improve the lives of the Afar people by preserving their culture, uplifting their economic situation, investing in their healthcare and education—all in partnership with the Afar tribal citizen leaders, the Ethiopian federal government, the Afar regional state and the international community.”
