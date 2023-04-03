Submit Release
Fran Briggs Presents the Best of Spring Reading, 2023

Fran Briggs, Award-winning American Journalist

Selections challenge, entertain and inform

Explore exotic countries, come face-to-face with forces of nature, or add to your intellect. These authors are capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a variety of genres.”
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated Best of Spring Reading, 2023 has arrived and American Journalist, Fran Briggs selected her annual picks today. The books' genres include humor, hobbies, suspense, spirituality and romance.

“Every season I share 10 dynamic books and their endlessly gifted authors with the world,” explained Briggs. “Some are best sellers by writers who have entertained readers for decades. Others are emerging authors who have captured the attention of book enthusiasts around the world with their first publication. This is indicative of the depth of their artistic diversity and talent.”

Fran Briggs added that readers can expect to "Explore exotic countries, come face-to-face with forces of nature, or add to their intellect. These books not only promote literacy but showcase the talents of authors who are capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a variety of genres. This is not a compilation of 'greatest hits', but rather a collection of among the best of spring reading in 2023."

The selections are organized by title, author, publisher, a short synopsis of the book and a link for additional information and purchasing. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.

1. Driven by Desire: The story of Desiré Wilson (Veloce) by Alan Wilson
The only woman to race on more than 100 tracks and win a Formula One and two World Endurance Championships. She is considered by the motor racing media as the best woman race driver of all time. https://www.amazon.com/Driven-Desire-Wilson-Story/dp/1845843894

2. Goat Crazy (Amazon) by Pat James
The Ultimate Goat Keeping Guide is jam-packed with insight and absolutely necessary for goat-keeping success https://www.amazon.com/Goat-Crazy-Healthiest-Producing-Longest/dp/1480256935

3. Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert (Avon) From Talia Hibbert's delightful Brown Sisters series. Follow Eve as she attempts to get her act together. https://www.amazon.com/Act-Your-Age-Eve-Brown-ebook/dp/B089SYX5F5

4. 100 No Equipment Workouts Vol. I (New Line Publishing) by Neila Ray
100 Workouts Book is for everyone who wants to stay active, get fit, build muscle tone and shed extra weight in the home environment without using any extra equipment. https://www.amazon.com/100-No-Equipment-Workouts-Vol-Routines/dp/1844819809

5. I am Golden (Feiwel & Friends) by Eva Chen
A loving, affecting dedication to children of immigrants shows how their differences bridges and torchbearers for their communities https://www.amazon.com/I-Am-Golden-Eva-Chen/dp/1250842050

6. Afrospirituality (Amazon/Alb Books) by Sean XLG Mitchell
The author explores a new faith designed to empower African Americans and people of African descent
https://m.facebook.com/seanxlg

7. Trial and Error: Life of Depression (Robert Lawson) by Robert Lawson
Fatherless, suicidal ideation, drugs, and alcohol are just a few of the circumstances tormenting the author. Just when he thinks that on the right path, an obstacle knocks him down. Learn how the author overcomes and steps into his purpose. https://www.amazon.com/Trial-Error-Depression-Robert-Lawson/dp/B0BV49RNQQ

8. Dad Jokes (Amazon) by James Williams
More than 100 jokes. Readers will enjoy a great selection of more than 100, time-honored classics and new jokes
https://www.amazon.com/Dad-Jokes-Terribly-Stocking-Stuffers/dp/B0BJYG52SW

9. The Final Appearance of America's Favorite Girl Next Door (Geekvoodoo Books) by Stephen Stark
An edgy novel about love, loss, and multiple realities https://www.amazon.com/Final-Appearance-Americas-Favorite-Girl/dp/0984737618/

10. Sometimes There is a Void: Memoirs of an Outsider (Picador) by Zakes Mda
South African novelist and playwright Zakes Mda's remarkable life story of growing up in South Africa, Lesotho, and America. It is told with style and gusto. https://www.amazon.com/Sometimes-There-Void-Memoirs-Outsider/dp/125002398X

