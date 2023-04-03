Fran Briggs Presents the Best of Spring Reading, 2023

Explore exotic countries, come face-to-face with forces of nature, or add to your intellect. These authors are capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a variety of genres.”
— Fran Briggs, American Journalist
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated Best of Spring Reading, 2023 has arrived and American Journalist, Fran Briggs selected her annual picks today. The books' genres include humor, hobbies, suspense, spirituality and romance.
“Every season I share 10 dynamic books and their endlessly gifted authors with the world,” explained Briggs. “Some are best sellers by writers who have entertained readers for decades. Others are emerging authors who have captured the attention of book enthusiasts around the world with their first publication. This is indicative of the depth of their artistic diversity and talent.”
Fran Briggs added that readers can expect to "Explore exotic countries, come face-to-face with forces of nature, or add to their intellect. These books not only promote literacy but showcase the talents of authors who are capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a variety of genres. This is not a compilation of 'greatest hits', but rather a collection of among the best of spring reading in 2023."
The selections are organized by title, author, publisher, a short synopsis of the book and a link for additional information and purchasing. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. Driven by Desire: The story of Desiré Wilson (Veloce) by Alan Wilson
The only woman to race on more than 100 tracks and win a Formula One and two World Endurance Championships. She is considered by the motor racing media as the best woman race driver of all time. https://www.amazon.com/Driven-Desire-Wilson-Story/dp/1845843894
7. Trial and Error: Life of Depression (Robert Lawson) by Robert Lawson
Fatherless, suicidal ideation, drugs, and alcohol are just a few of the circumstances tormenting the author. Just when he thinks that on the right path, an obstacle knocks him down. Learn how the author overcomes and steps into his purpose. https://www.amazon.com/Trial-Error-Depression-Robert-Lawson/dp/B0BV49RNQQ
