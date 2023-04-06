Announcing: The L.I.F.E. Readiness Program Career Exploration Fair

The Maine Department of Education in collaboration with Maine educators, is excited to announce the L.I.F.E. Readiness Program Career Exploration Fair. This opportunity is for ALL our scholars with I.E.P.s to engage with hands-on career exploration activities designed to help students experience, learn, and develop an interest in their future career choices. Students can explore up to 10 career clusters at the career fair and complete transition-aligned activities and record self-directed assessments in their event “Passport.”

In turn, the “Passport” support case managers in developing their scholars’ transition portfolio, thus informing the development of their transition services and plans, specifically section 9 and section 4 of the I.E.P.

This opportunity is part of the Maine Department of Education’s 2022 – 2023 Transition Tuesday Power Hour Series, a best practices forum to provide opportunities for our state educators and transition leaders to grapple with and actuate strategies and support for our scholars’ diverse needs and pathways to post-secondary opportunities. for more information about the Transition Tuesday Power Hour Series, contact Titus titus.orourke@maine.gov.