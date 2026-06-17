Free Emergent Literacy Facilitator Training for Early Childhood Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering a free professional learning opportunity for educators interested in becoming trained facilitators of professional learning communities (PLCs) focused on emergent literacy for children aged 3 to 6.

The Professional Learning Community: Emergent Literacy from the Institute of Education Sciences supports preschool and kindergarten educators in implementing evidence-based language and literacy practices. Designed to foster collaboration, the four included modules engage participants in discussion, hands-on learning, and reflective practice with support from peers and trained facilitators.

The modules in this PLC are Print Knowledge, Phonological Awareness, Vocabulary, and Oral Language. Each module consists of three sessions (12 sessions total), with flexible scheduling options. Facilitators will receive a complete set of implementation materials, including participant guides, facilitator guides, PowerPoint presentations, and supporting videos. Facilitator training will familiarize participants with the design of the modules and effective strategies for facilitating adult learning.

Once trained, facilitators will be expected to facilitate at least one PLC module with a cohort of at least six Maine educators. They will be compensated $500 for each module they facilitate and complete by November 27, 2026. If facilitators wish to facilitate more than one module for compensation, they must seek prior approval.

The ideal facilitator is an educator with a strong understanding of emergent literacy, effective communication skills, and the ability to relate well to adult learners. Prior experience facilitating professional learning or leading groups of educators will be useful to the facilitator’s success.

To apply, please complete this application by July 17, 2026. Applications will be reviewed by a selection team, and applicants will be notified of their selection status by July 24, 2026.

For additional information, please contact Renee Reilly, Maine DOE PDG Manager, at Renee.A.Reilly@maine.gov.

This professional learning opportunity is sponsored by Maine’s Preschool Development Grant (PDG) Birth through Five (B-5) initiative, a collaboration between the Maine DOE and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Funding provided through the U.S. Department of Education (ED) supports implementation of this project. The project award totals $30,000, all of which is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents of this announcement are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ED or the U.S. government.