Three Maine Educators Honored as 2026 Alternative Education Educator of the Year Awardees

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the Alternative Education Association of Maine (AEA) in celebrating three outstanding educators as the recipients of the 2026 Alternative Education Educator of the Year Award. This annual award honors alternative educators who make a meaningful and lasting impact on students, create innovative learning opportunities, and demonstrate a strong commitment to advocating for students and the field of alternative education.

The 2026 Alternative Education Educator of the Year awardees are:

Kathleen (Kaity) Getchell

The Learning Center at Frank Jewett – Bonny Eagle High School, MSAD 6



For 16 years, Kathleen “Kaity” Getchell has dedicated herself to supporting students through The Learning Center at Frank Jewett. She is recognized for meeting students where they are, developing specialized learning opportunities, and helping each student reach their full potential.

Getchell creates meaningful experiences for students through hands-on activities, trips, school-wide opportunities, and partnerships with school personnel to support postsecondary pathways. Her commitment extends beyond the classroom as she serves as a trusted family liaison, connecting students and families with resources, support, and encouragement when they need it most.

She has organized countless student experiences that provide opportunities for teamwork, personal growth, and the development of life skills. She also works closely with students to help them complete academic requirements, plan for graduation, and remain connected to their larger school community through events and milestones such as prom, yearbook, senior celebrations, and school activities.

Through her compassion, advocacy, and unwavering support, Getchell ensures students in alternative education feel valued, connected, and prepared for their futures.

Tristen Hinkle

Marti Stevens Learning Center, MSAD 54



Tristen Hinkle has played an integral role in shaping and strengthening the alternative education program at the Marti Stevens Learning Center. She is celebrated for her deep commitment to student success and her ability to build strong relationships with students who need additional support and connection.

Hinkle creates engaging learning experiences by connecting students with community partners, guest speakers, field trips, and opportunities outside the classroom. She uses trauma-informed practices and approaches challenges with patience, compassion, and a solutions-focused mindset.

Beyond her work with students, Hinkle is a strong advocate for alternative education educators and actively supports her colleagues by sharing ideas, resources, and professional learning opportunities. Her dedication to continued growth and collaboration helps strengthen alternative education across Maine.

Heather Whitaker

Gorham Middle School



Heather Whitaker exemplifies the dedication, compassion, and creativity that define outstanding alternative education. She approaches her work with joy and a deep commitment to helping students find success through meaningful relationships and innovative learning opportunities.

Whitaker connects students with local resources and community experiences, creating pathways for engagement and achievement. Her work serves as an example of how alternative education can empower students through personalized support and opportunities that meet their individual needs.

In addition to her work with students, Whitaker has contributed to education across Maine through her involvement with various organizations, including Educate Maine, where she has helped design and implement professional learning opportunities for educators statewide through the Teach Maine Center. She also supports and elevates educators through her role as the 2020 Maine Teacher of the Year and her ongoing work with the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA).

Through her leadership, advocacy, and commitment to students and educators, Whitaker demonstrates the impact one dedicated educator can have on an entire learning community.

The Maine DOE congratulates Kathleen Getchell, Tristen Hinkle, and Heather Whitaker on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their continued dedication to Maine students and the field of alternative education.

Content for this article was provided by the Alternative Education Association of Maine (AEA). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.