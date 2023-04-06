First 10 Community School Informational Session

Has your elementary school and its community partners been interested in collaborating to support children and families in your community? Have you wondered about the positive outcomes such partnerships can afford? If so, the First 10 Community School model may be just such an opportunity to consider. Join the Maine Department of Education for an informational session to:

learn more about the First 10 Community School model,

consider being part of an upcoming First 10 Community School pilot, and

obtain answers to questions you have about the model.

Informational sessions will be held on April 13 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. and on April 27 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Links to register for the sessions (same content in each) can be found below. One of the sessions will be recorded and shared if you are unable to attend the live sessions.

Developed by Education Development Center, First 10 Community Schools bring together school systems, early childhood programs, and community partners/agencies to improve care and education for young children and their families throughout the first 10 years of children’s lives. This model works to improve teaching and learning, deepen partnerships with families, and provide comprehensive services for children and families. Typical First 10 practices include, but are not limited to:·

fostering engagement of families with schools and community partners,

providing play and learn groups linked to elementary schools,

coordinating connections to health and social services,

connecting child care providers with elementary schools,

improving the quality of early childhood programs,

coordinating the transition to kindergarten,

conducting joint professional learning among early childhood, pre-k and elementary teachers, and

aligning and improving elementary grade curriculum and instruction.

Information about First 10 Community Schools can be found on the Maine Department of Education’s First 10 webpage and on Education Development Center’s First 10 webpage. For more information, reach out to Lee Anne Larsen, Director of Early Learning, at leeann.larsen@maine.gov.