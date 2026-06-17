Maine Students Explore Innovation and Creativity at the 2026 MLTI Student Conference

Nearly 1,000 students and educators from across Maine recently gathered at the University of Maine campus in Orono for the 2026 Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference, an annual event hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team.

Held on May 21, 2026, this year’s conference welcomed students in grades 5-10 from MLTI school administrative units (SAUs) across the state for a full day of hands-on learning, creativity, collaboration, and exploration through technology and computer science.

Centered around the theme “Full STEAM Ahead,” the conference invited participants to engage in activities and sessions connected to science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Sessions focused on empowering young people to become creators, innovators, and problem-solvers through technology-rich learning experiences.

The conference opened with an introductory session that connected Maine’s long history of innovation and problem-solving to the opportunities available to students today. Participants learned about Maine inventors, entrepreneurs, and leaders whose creativity and determination helped shape industries and communities throughout the state.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in interactive workshops and presentations covering a wide range of topics, including coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D design, animation, podcasting, cybersecurity, game design, drones, and virtual reality. Sessions encouraged participants to actively explore, create, collaborate, and think critically while using technology in meaningful ways.

A hallmark of the conference was its emphasis on student leadership. More than 50 students joined Maine educators in leading conference sessions and sharing their expertise with peers. Morse High School sophomore Harper Steenstra, who presented a coding-focused session connected to her own “Code for ME” summer camp, was among the student presenters. Other schools, including Hampden Academy and Saco Middle School, sent teams of students to the conference who guided participants through hands-on drone activities and flight experiences.



Another highlight was the Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine (SLAM) Show, hosted by SLAM students alongside RSU 19 Technology Integrator Kern Kelley, who used the Maine DOE Mobile Learning Van as a mobile studio to film this month’s SLAM episode during the conference. The student-created show highlights technology tools and student voice in action.



See the episode filmed at the conference here:

Additional session topics at the conference included:

Build and Train a Baby AI Bot

Canva Quest: Create Your Own Adventure

Mission Robotics: Build, Code, and Complete the Challenge

Mic Drop! Turning Your Ideas Into Your Podcast

Game On: Level Up Your AI Skills

Virtual Robotics with VEXcode VR

Design for Real Life: 3D Solutions for Everyday Problems

Bring Your Ideas to Life with Animation

From Player to Creator: Escape Room Designers Wanted

Higher Vision – Sparking Creativity and Careers Through Drones

NO CAP, JUST CODE: Bringing AI Creativity to Your School

The conference concluded with a Global Session led by Maine DOE Learning Through Technology staff and MLTI Ambassadors at the Collins Center for the Arts. The interactive presentation brought together the conference’s “Full STEAM Ahead” theme by exploring the innovative thinking, creativity, and perseverance demonstrated by notable Mainers throughout history.

Students explored the stories of innovators such as Samuel Veazie, who expanding Maine’s railroads and transportation systems; Alvin Lombard, inventor of the Lombard steam log hauler and pioneer of tracked vehicle technology; Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, who helped establish Maine as a premier outdoor recreation destination; and Ashley Bryan, the nationally celebrated author, illustrator, and storyteller whose work inspired generations of readers and artists.



The session encouraged students to see themselves as part of Maine’s continuing tradition of innovation and leadership while introducing them to tools and technologies that can help shape the future.

During the Global Session, the winning 2026 MLTI Student Conference T-shirt design was also recognized. The selected artwork was created by Samantha “Sam” Libby, a sixth-grade student from Windsor Elementary School.



The Maine DOE would like to extend special thanks to all presenters, educators, students, adult chaperones, bus drivers, and volunteers whose support and participation helped make the 2026 MLTI Student Conference a success.

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