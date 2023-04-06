Seeking Applications for the Innovative Instruction and Tutoring Grant

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applications to provide funding to local education providers to encourage the facilitation of innovative instruction and tutoring programs that address learning loss or unfinished learning through the use of project-based learning and other interdisciplinary approaches.

Applicants must be local education providers as defined in Title 20-A M.R.S.A Chapter 320 which is a school administrative unit as described in 20-A M.R.S.A §1, 26, a school in the unorganized territory under 20-A M.R.S.A Chapter 119, a public charter school under 20-A M.R.S.A Chapter 112, or a school/program established under 20-A M.R.S.A. Part 4, Subpart 2 (Applied Technology Education). Additionally, applicants must either have a poverty certification rating of 40 percent or greater or be identified as “rural” through Title V status (federal or state).

The Maine DOE plans to award up to ten grants, each with a value of up to $40,000. Programming must be completed by Friday, September 1, 2024.

A copy of the RFA, as well as the Question & Answer Summary and all amendments related to the RFA, can be obtained at: https://www.maine.gov/dafs/bbm/procurementservices/vendors/grants.

State of Maine

Department of Education

RFA# 202304073

Proposals must be submitted to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, via e-mail, at: Proposals@maine.gov. Any questions must be submitted by e-mail to the RFA Coordinator, Beth Lambert, beth.lambert@maine.gov, by April 13th, 2023, no later than 11:59 p.m., local time. Application submissions must be received no later than May 3rd, 2023 no later than 11:59 p.m., local time. Proposals will be opened the following business day. Proposals not submitted to the Division of Procurement Services’ aforementioned e-mail address by the aforementioned deadline will not be considered for contract award.