Vertilux celebrates Earth Day cleaning up the beach

Little boy picking up trash during the Vertilux Beach Clean Up in 2021
500 lb of trash was picked up from one of Miami local beaches during the Vertilux Beach Clean Up in 2021
Vertilux promotes eco-friendly products and practices and is joining Sendit4theSea for a beach cleanup on Saturday, April 22nd, in celebration of Earth Day.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertilux and Sendit4theSea Join Forces for Earth Day Beach Cleanup
Miami-based Vertilux Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of fabrics and components for the Window Covering Industry, with roots dating back to 1982. With operations in Miami and another 11 locations worldwide, Vertilux designs, manufactures, and distributes all the necessary raw materials to manufacture Blinds and Shades, including motorization. Vertilux, a company dedicated to promoting eco-friendly products and practices, is partnering with Sendit4theSea, an environmental organization committed to preserving marine ecosystems, for a beach cleanup on Saturday, April 22nd, in celebration of Earth Day. The event will take place at Rickenbacker Causeway near the Hobie Island Beach North Park from 9 AM to 12 PM.
The whole Vertilux family, including customers, employees, and their families, are invited to join forces with Sendit4theSea to remove as much waste as possible from the beach. The mission is not only to clean up the area but also to have fun and bond with family, friends, and nature. This is the second annual beach cleanup that Vertilux and Sendit4theSea have organized, and it promises to be a meaningful and rewarding experience.
Vertilux is a company that takes its commitment to the environment seriously. The company offers several fabrics for blinds and shades made of recycled materials, including Sea Planet, which is made from plastics reclaimed from the ocean bottom. In addition, Vertilux has eliminated the use of plastic bottles and cutlery from all of its distribution centers and has been advocating for its customers to follow this initiative. By the end of 2023, Vertilux plans to go 100% paperless.
The Beach Cleanup event is an excellent opportunity to enjoy and discover the real Florida while doing something positive for the environment. Vertilux and Sendit4theSea invite all interested media outlets to participate and cover the event. Together, we can make a difference in preserving our planet for future generations. Please take a look at our 2021 Beach Clean-Up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWmOWqGLiRg&ab_channel=Vertilux
For more information about Vertilux and its commitment to the environment, visit www.vertilux.com.
