Vertilux celebrates its 40th Anniversary with a Grand Open House Event
Last Tuesday, April 5, Vertilux began the celebration of its 40th Anniversary at its Headquarters in Miami, with a four-day Grand Open House Event.
We are extremely grateful to have all our partners, customers, and collaborators from around the world here this week. It feels great to see all of you and be reunited again after two long years.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertilux celebrates its 40 anniversary with a vision focused on providing high-quality products to all its customers and consumers. Starting this last Tuesday, April 5, Vertilux began the celebration of its 40th Anniversary at its Headquarters in Miami, with a four-day Grand Open House Event. With an emotional commemorative act, followed by conferences, training sessions, meetings, and many more surprises.
— Alex Garcia
At the beginning of 1982, a new company dedicated to the business of light protection products for windows was born in Miami: Vertilux.
By 1985, in a world that was still not concerned about environmental impact and people’s health, Vertilux was already betting on a healthy and sustainable philosophy with the introduction of a new fabric for vertical blinds (Itaca), one of the best sellers to date.
In 1994, Vertilux develops and begins marketing the Polyscreen® Vision solar fabric collection, with all the certifications that endorse it as one of the healthiest options for screen curtains for interior and exterior spaces.
In 2014, Vertilux launches a new family of Planet ecological fabrics, made from recycled plastic bottles, and with a composition that was not only environmentally conscious, with Cradle 2 Cradle Bronze certification, but also completely healthy for human health. This same year, Vertilux also introduced the first Rechargeable Lithium Battery Motors in the Window Coverings Industry, leading the way and creating the basis for new automation and integration solutions in the years to come.
Over the years, Vertilux has always opted for solutions that, without neglecting the aesthetic and decorative aspect, contribute to creating healthy spaces, free of harmful chemical substances, or additives that contribute to allergies or other chronic respiratory problems.
In 2019, to expand its storage capacity and operations, Vertilux moves to the Headquarters, where its Open House and 40th Anniversary are currently being held.
"We are extremely grateful and happy to have all our partners, customers, and collaborators from around the world here this week. It feels great to see all of you and be reunited again after two long years", said Alex Garcia, President of Vertilux.
Dr. John Ryan, Chief Strategy Officer at Allergy Standards Ltd., will be joining the event and dictating a special conference about Healthier Homes Awareness and Practices for Building Professionals. Dr. John will be offering his insight and expertise on the importance of choosing the right materials for healthy indoor air for the contract and residential sectors, and how to take a proactive approach when working on remodeling or new projects, to eliminate the factors that trigger asthma, allergies, and other respiratory illnesses.
Pedro Voyer, Principal at Voyer Consulting Group, with more than 30 years of experience in Global Business Practices will also join the events, providing great insights and advice on how to overcome the Supply Chain Challenges in Post-Covid times. Mr. Voyer holds a long track record of results around business optimization, process improvements, and profitable sustainability while serving in several corporate leadership positions -including Supply Chain Management, Development, Operations, and C-Suite, among others.
The Vertilux Open House celebration was planned to happen two years ago, specifically at the beginning of 2020. But as a result of the pandemic that affected us all worldwide, it had to be postponed to this date.
