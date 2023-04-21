SELRO ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS LATEST MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION WITH WAYFAIR
READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selro, the multi-channel order management platform, has announced its latest integration with Wayfair, a leading online retailer of home goods, furniture, and décor. This integration allows Selro customers to sell their products on Wayfair's online marketplace directly from the Selro platform, streamlining the entire order management process.
The integration with Wayfair provides Selro customers with access to one of the world's largest online marketplaces, with over 18 million active customers. Selro customers can now easily list their products on Wayfair, manage their inventory, process orders, and track shipments, all from the Selro platform.
"Selro is committed to providing our customers with the most comprehensive and efficient order management solution possible," said Selro's spokesperson "Our integration with Wayfair is a significant step in achieving that goal, and we're excited to offer our customers this new sales channel to grow their businesses."
With Selro's automation capabilities, businesses can easily manage their inventory across multiple sales channels, including their own website, eBay, Amazon, and now Wayfair, reducing the time and effort required to manage their sales operations. Selro's order management system automates the entire order processing workflow, from order capture to order fulfilment, providing a centralized view of customer orders, inventory levels, shipping information, and delivery tracking.
The integration with Wayfair is now available to all Selro customers, providing them with a powerful sales channel to grow their businesses and manage their sales operations more efficiently. To learn more about Selro's multi-channel eCommerce platform and the Wayfair integration, visit Selro.com.
