The Florida-based ETF sponsor Volatility Shares announced today the addition of Charles Lowery to their Management Team as Head of Product Management.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volatility Shares, the Florida-based ETF sponsor of volatility ETFs, announced today the addition of Charles Lowery to their Management Team as Head of Product Management.
Mr. Lowery joins Volatility Shares with over 16 years of experience in portfolio management and capital markets. Before joining Volatility Shares, he was Director of ETF Portfolio Management at Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC, where he helped establish their ETF sub-advisory business. He was also a portfolio manager at ProShares, responsible for the management of numerous leveraged and inverse ETFs and mutual funds benchmarked to various market indexes. Throughout his career, he has been involved in launching dozens of ETFs, developed tax efficiency strategies tailored to funds with high turnover, and designed trading systems used in the daily repositioning of ETFs.
“I’m excited to join a growing ETF sponsor focusing on disruptive and innovative ideas,” said Mr. Lowery.
Media Contact: Justin Young, Volatility Shares, contact@volatilityshares.com.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Justin Young
Volatility Shares LLC
contact@volatilityshares.com
You just read:
Volatility Shares Appoints ETF Industry Veteran Charles Lowery as Head of Product Management
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Justin Young
Volatility Shares LLC
contact@volatilityshares.com