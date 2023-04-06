Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of March 2023
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of March 2023
Summary: Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Full Release:
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Adult Books
• Miscellaneous
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Otter Bath Chair
• The Modern Child Milestone Blanket
• Francesca Maternity & Nursing Jumpsuit
• OmieBox
• Busy Baby Bungee Bib & Utensils
• P-Pod
• Momcozy Video Baby Monitor
• Troomi—Safe Smartphones for Kids
• The Closet Door Calendar
• Funsicle 8 ft 3D Fun QuickSet Pool
• Qualizzi Car Sun Shades
• Nimbo Posterior Walker
• Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
• Biscotti Skin to Skin Nursing Bra
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Xiaobanban Monthly Age Box
Apps and Software
• FamilyKeeper
Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, Video Games, etc.)
• ByeByeCry Portable Baby Sound Machine
Children’s Picture Books
• Fly Away Red Bird – Practice
• The Daily Adventures of Annalise and Buster
• The Daily Adventures of Annalise and Buster
• The Daily Adventures of Annalise and Buster: Fun with Grandparents
• Millie's Rainbow
• Brave Millie
• How Many Kittens Can One Girl Have?
• The Birthday Books: The Birthday Tradition
• Joni's Wish
• Vivienne in Paris
• So Many Animals!: A Child’s Book of Poetry
• Zee Zee Does It Anyway!: A Story About Down Syndrome and Determination
• Story Swapping - A Tale of a Naughty Puppy
• PinkyWinky
• Little Miss Grubby Toes Gets Lost!
• Children Who Dance in the Rain
• Millie's Magic
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Smily Mia Penguin & Reindeer Silicone Teether Toys
• Mold Free Bath Toys
• Triblox
• Educational Sprinkler Pool
• Bijou Build
• 12 Days of Crystal Science
• Khanhoo Master
• Jolly Pirate Treasure Hunt Challenge
• Kitchen Adventures
• Gel Blaster Surge
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Augie the Therapy Doggie: A Tale of Becoming a Therapy Dog
• The Greatest Treasure
• Clumsy Clarabelle Goes Shopping: A funny interactive lesson on being honorable and doing the right thing
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• CAJUN KIDS ADVENTURES: MYSTERY AT INDIAN POINT- VOLUME ONE
• Rescuing Reed: The Little Dog Who Could
• Nellie in Knots
Adult Books
• Hold On Tight: A Parent’s Journey Raising Children with Mental Illness
• The Tired Child: How Sleep and Sleep Breathing Can Change Your Child’s Life
Miscellaneous
• The Get Movin' Activity Deck for Kids: 48 Creative Movement Ideas for Little Bodies
• Waterproof Fitted Sheets
Press Release Information
To contact individual award-winners, use the links to their company websites to contact them directly.
To contact Mom’s Choice Awards® about our program, use these links:
Website: http://www.momschoiceawards.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/momschoiceawards
Twitter: http://twitter.com/momschoiceawards
Press Release Email: media@momschoiceawards.com
Contact Phone: 757-410-9409
Kelly Mahaffy
Mom's Choice Awards
+1 757-410-9409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram