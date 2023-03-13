Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of February 2023
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Full Release:
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.
The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Adult Books
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Busy Baby Bungee Bib & UtensilsBusy Baby Bungee Bib & Utensils
• Momcozy Video Baby Monitor
• Meadows Baby Super Dry Diapers L Size
• Meadows Baby Super Dry Pants XL Size
• Weighted Lap Animal
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Sparkle the Dog
• Evo Entry Kit
• Bene Bear™
Children’s Picture Books
• Finding Love
• Lenny and Leila and the Magical Hummingbirds
• Do Not Snuggle with a Puggle: Wally Learns Strangers Can Bring Dangers
• The Daily Adventures of Annalise and Buster: Fun with Grandparents
• The Daily Adventures of Annalise and Buster
• I'm Just a Crow
• The Daily Adventures of Annalise and Buster: The Fun Goes On
• Sleepy Little Goober
• The Adventures of Toby and Bonnie Bunny: Homecoming
• Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants For A Cleaner World
• Morgan and the I CAN’T MONSTER: My Mindset Matters
• My Cat Thinks He’s a Puppy
• The Birthday Books: The Birthday Tradition
• The Tale of Mallory Mouse: From Foster Care to Adoption
• Kidfirming: Affirmations For Our Kids
• Joni's Wish
• The Piece That Is You
• Kurt Discovers the Orchestra
• Ella Learns to Dance: Book
• Vivienne in Paris
• Little Miss Grubby Toes Gets Lost!
• Snowie the Squareman
• Don’t Be Mean to 13: A Triskaidekaphobia Story
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Figgy
• Gigi the Giraffe
• Party Pets Disco Ball
• Benji the Bear by Everyday Educate
• Tornado LED Car
• 12 Days of Crystal Science
• Jolly Pirate Treasure Hunt Challenge
• Kitchen Adventures
• The Jig Is Up - Jigsaw Brain Games (Logic & Cryptograms)
• Gel Blaster Surge
• DRAUL by Storyastic
• Swipe Swap Swindle
• Betcha Switchup
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Clumsy Clarabelle Goes Shopping: A funny interactive lesson on being honorable and doing the right thing
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Hugh the Hippo...Camps Out in my Head
• Bella Santini in the Land of Everlasting Change: The Bella Santini Chronicles series
• The Pack, The Dare, and The Draugar
• Bella Santini in the Troll War: The Bella Santini Chronicles
• Lotti and the Impossible Dream
• Rescuing Reed: The Little Dog Who Could
• Eco Kids Planet Magazine
• Nellie in Knots
• Gracie's Guide: Be Kind
Adult Books
• Like A Mother: Birthing Businesses, Babies and a Life Beyond Labels
• Legacy of Laughter: A Grandparent Guide and Playbook.
• This May Be Difficult to Read: But You Really Should (for your child’s sake)
• Mom’s Place 4 Grace: Five Keys to Thriving with Your Special Needs Child
