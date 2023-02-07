Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of January 2023
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
Food & Supplements
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
Apps and Software
Children’s Picture Books
Toys, Games & Puzzles
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
Adult Books
Miscellaneous
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• BABELIO Memory Foam Crib Mattress for Baby & Toddler
• Griö Baby Bottles - The Hold Me System
• Griö Baby Bottles - The Tell Me System
• Griö Baby Bottles - The Sense Me System
• Inglesina Electa Bassinet + Stand
• BABELIO Metal Baby Gate Dog Gate
• Inglesina Electa Full Size Baby Stroller
• DYPER
• i1 Space General-purpose Pillow MINI
Food & Supplements
• Inne® Multi Vitamin & Mineral
• Inne® Liquid Vitamin C
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Dopiverse
Apps and Software
• bekids Reading
• Carrots&Cake
• Kidly
• Happypillar
Children’s Picture Books
• HALFWAY HOME
• Amelia in the Sky
• The Fancy Schmancy Lifeguard
• I Love You All the Time
• The Dragon and the Unicorn: The Magic of Friendship
• Libby the Loving and Kind Cares for the Earth (The Loving and Kind Series)
• Story Swapping - A Family Tradition
• I AM Mighty Me (Mighty Me Series Book 1): Empower Your Child and Build Self Esteem Through Learning Self-Awareness and Positive Affirmations
• Petunia the Unicorn Picture Book Series (3 books total)
• When Grace Hopper Was Young
• When Nikola Tesla Was Young
• When Godtfred Was Young
• When Walt Disney Was Young
• When Harry Houdini Was Young
• When Isaac Newton Was Young
• When Jimi Hendrix Was Young
• When Milton Hershey Was Young
• Athena the Brave
• Just Janey's Way
• When Steve Jobs Was Young
• The Big Adventures Of A Little Tree: Tree Finds Hope
• Novo the Space Robot: How to Solve the Mystery of Crying
• Novo the Space Robot: How to Shrink the Doubt Monsters
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• South Asian Multicultural Doll – Tara
• SCARLET MACAW PARROT WINGS + MASK in eco-friendly cotton gift bag
• Kites
• Castle Panic
• Missing Lynx, the Global Wildlife Rescue Game
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Treasure Hunt in the City
• Isaiah´s First Winter
• Dancing Deepa
• My Good Friend, Ted!
• My Good Friend, Ted! The Sea-quel in The Ocean of Colour
• Critical Thinking for Reading Comprehension
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• The Day the World Stopped RhymingThe Day the World Stopped Rhyming
• All About a Boy Who Was Afraid of Thunder
• Rose's Wonderful World of Animals
Adult Books
• Become the Fire: Transform Life’s Chaos into Business and Personal Success
• That Sucked. Now What?: How to Embrace the Joy in Chaos and Find Magic in the Mess
Miscellaneous
• Bamboo Crib Mattress Protector
