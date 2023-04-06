Comintelli AB: Comintelli to participate in SCIP Intellicon 2023 in USA

We are excited to have CI pioneers Jesper Martell and Christian Bjersér of Comintelli share their knowledge and expertise on market intelligence platforms. ” — Paul Santilli, CEO of SCIP

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading provider of competitive intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its participation and sponsorship of SCIP Intellicon 2023, the world's largest competitive intelligence conference.

SCIP (www.scip.org) is the main trade association for Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals and provides an exceptional platform to connect with peers and share knowledge. Taking place from April 17th to 19th in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, SCIP IntelliCon 2023 promises to be a remarkable event, featuring informative sessions and workshops.

Comintelli Group CEO, Jesper Martell, and Comintelli Inc. CEO, Christian Bjersér, will be conducting an anticipated workshop, "Successfully Scaling Competitive Intelligence Platforms," based on the book "Gardens of Intelligence". This workshop will explore the challenges and opportunities of technology platforms for market and competitive intelligence.

"We are excited to have CI pioneers Jesper Martell and Christian Bjersér of Comintelli share their knowledge and expertise on market intelligence platforms. Their workshop promises to be inspiring and educational for all attendees," says Paul Santilli, CEO of SCIP.

Attendees are welcome to visit Comintelli in booth 21.