Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,710 in the last 365 days.

Comintelli AB: Comintelli to participate in SCIP Intellicon 2023 in USA

We are excited to have CI pioneers Jesper Martell and Christian Bjersér of Comintelli share their knowledge and expertise on market intelligence platforms. ”
— Paul Santilli, CEO of SCIP

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading provider of competitive intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its participation and sponsorship of SCIP Intellicon 2023, the world's largest competitive intelligence conference.

SCIP (www.scip.org) is the main trade association for Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals and provides an exceptional platform to connect with peers and share knowledge. Taking place from April 17th to 19th in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, SCIP IntelliCon 2023 promises to be a remarkable event, featuring informative sessions and workshops.

Comintelli Group CEO, Jesper Martell, and Comintelli Inc. CEO, Christian Bjersér, will be conducting an anticipated workshop, "Successfully Scaling Competitive Intelligence Platforms," based on the book "Gardens of Intelligence". This workshop will explore the challenges and opportunities of technology platforms for market and competitive intelligence.

"We are excited to have CI pioneers Jesper Martell and Christian Bjersér of Comintelli share their knowledge and expertise on market intelligence platforms. Their workshop promises to be inspiring and educational for all attendees," says Paul Santilli, CEO of SCIP.

Attendees are welcome to visit Comintelli in booth 21.

Jesper Ejdling
Comintelli
+46 70 622 98 13
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Comintelli AB: Comintelli to participate in SCIP Intellicon 2023 in USA

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more