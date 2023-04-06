Business Reporter - Selecting and deploying the right AV solutions for hybrid work

How SaaS providers can help ensure a frictionless user experience and data security
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, AV (Audio-Visual) service provider ISDM talks about how state-of-the-art AV technology integrated with existing corporate tech stacks can enable efficient hybrid work and employee well-being. The number of use cases for AV technology deployments has increased considerably with the abrupt shift to remote and hybrid work due to the pandemic – with most of them remaining relevant in post-pandemic hybrid working environments too. However, what started as makeshift and improvised technology solutions need to be replaced now with intuitive, cost-effective tools that integrate seamlessly with existing technology stacks
AV technology plays a central role in creating vibrant hybrid work settings. It enables communication between on-site and remote workers via video conferencing, AV technology, instant messaging and document sharing platforms. It can enable meeting equality, where remote team members can participate in discussions with co-workers in the office on equal terms, as well as enhance team cohesion across teams who physically aren’t in the same space. AV systems have embedded security controls and therefore ensure the protection of the organisation’s data and network. However, identifying and sourcing the technology solutions that meet complex business and employee needs and offer a frictionless user experience can be overwhelming. As a leading provider of AV solutions, ISDM understands the importance of user experience and works closely with clients to design and implement technology solutions that are tailored to their specific needs.
To learn more about how to choose the AV tools that meet organisational and employee needs, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
Established in 2012, ISDM Solutions (Infrastructure – Service – Delivery – Management) has rapidly grown into an international operation providing best in class, secure and adaptable audio-visual collaboration, networking and security solutions, as well as video conferencing, virtual events and meeting room and space management solutions. ISDM can provide UMA is a Hybrid Workplace SaaS solution built in response to the need for workplaces to digitally transform and improve user experiences and collaboration, reduce real estate costs and carbon footprint, and drive operational efficiencies leveraging technology and enhanced business intelligence.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.