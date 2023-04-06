The unexpected friendship of a tiger cub and a bi-lingual Macaw parrot

Teaching children the value of friendship with this adventurous tale by Richard and Diana Alvarez
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Into the wild—In the depths of the rainforest of Costa Rica, lives an endangered tiger cat cub named Señor Tiger. He freely tries to run and enjoy the forest as his home. However, he is not entirely alone. Perico, a bi-lingual Macaw parrot, looks after Señor Tiger from above. Señor Tiger was not as free as he thought because he was born with a disability that limited him. A few of Perico’s friends (or bullies) make fun of the cub! Now, this was not something Perico was totally happy about. Knowing that Señor Tiger could easily eat him if he came close, Perico faces an ultimate decision; would it be best to risk his life and help or leave Señor Tiger alone to die?
Diana and her husband Rick wrote this book together. They have four beautiful children and ten grandchildren. One of their children was born with a speech impediment, and at a young age, he had difficulty expressing sounds. However, this was not a hindrance as Rick and Diana are hands-on parents who would write little stories and songs for their son. Their son overcame his disability and is now a teacher, musician, and pastor.
This highly-rated children’s book will definitely be rooted in the hearts of the young (and the young at heart). "The Coco Loco Tiger of the Mountain" by Richard and Diana Alvarez is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
