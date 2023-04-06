Book Reveals ABCs to Business Finance Success

Managing, Making Money Now Made Easy with Author Harvey Goldstein’s Latest Book
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Still struggling with your business’ financial management?
Technical terms in the finance industry, and the way it is being laid out by some authors have constrained the learning flow of many executives and “wannabe executives” in the business industry.
Worry no more, though. Author Harvey Goldstein, CFO or Controller of several multi million-dollar companies, has released “Business Finance Was Never This Easy”, which contains major important elements for a great financial management guide - clear, simple, fun, and most importantly, comprehensive.
Goldstein has created a masterpiece for new learners and executives to understand financial management with ease. His years of business experience have taught him what business owners, executives, and managers require and desire from a finance operation. This is how “Business Finance Was Never This Easy” came into being.
“If you want to learn business finance, cash flow, financial planning, business investment, and much more, this book is for you,” Goldstein says.
“Do you want to become a financial genius? Probably not! But, if you would like to have a good understanding of the financial aspects of your business or if you would like to impress your co-workers and boss with your finance savvy, then this is the book for you.” Goldstein continues.
The book outlines accounting basics then proceeds to financial analysis, financial measuring sticks, business investment analysis (including company market or financial valuation), and product cost - all these are fundamental elements in financial management.
The book presents and discusses the mechanics, raises and discusses questions regarding financial policies, and provides other thought-provoking materials that will elevate one’s understanding of the business financial management.
Goldstein was also the assistant division controller of a NYSE listed company, where he also performed all the financial work on several major business investments, including a $50 million new plant. During his career, he has also designed organizations and systems as well as procedures that enhanced reporting and provided greater overall business control.
“Business Finance Was Never This Easy” is now available on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide.
