AUTHOR DAVID PIPER: DISENTANGLE FROM THE FALLEN NATURE

Author David Piper writes a book that makes readers realize their fallen nature and entangled life.
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Piper narrates scripture-based explanations and includes stories of God providing a way to escape our fallen nature through a new one. The revelation of the entanglement in our life and reigniting the hope for the right way cannot be achieved through education, treatment, environment, or even exorcism. The one true way to escape our fallen tree is through eradication replaced with a new nature.
"Escaping Our Fallen Nature" challenges readers to examine their hearts and take a closer look to reveal their true nature. All people around the globe were born with a deceptive nature preventing them from entering Heaven. Once fully understanding the scripturally based explanation will the readers be disentangled from the untruths that have trapped the fallen nature and prevented the new one.
It is a must-read for readers who are motivated to transform themselves for the better as it serves as a light in the form of a book that will make them understand that real transformation occurs when they genuinely accept their new selves and are reborn into something that will help them renew their lives.
David Piper has been working as a prayer partner for the Crossroads’ TV program 100 Huntley Street for 25 years. He has pastored several churches in different provinces in Western Canada for 11 years.
Read more about "Escaping Our Fallen Nature" by purchasing the book in Kindle Edition, Hardcover, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Also visit his website at escapingourfallennature.com.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.