ProHance and NASSCOM Launch 'India's Tech SMEs: Rising in the Global Digital Arena' Report

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance in association with NASSCOM launched its latest report, "India's Tech SMEs: Rising in the Global Digital Arena" at the NASSCOM SME Confluence 2023 held recently. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the Indian tech SME sector and its growth prospects in the digital economy.
The report aims to help small and medium enterprises in India gain valuable insights into the latest trends in the digital economy and navigate the path to growth. It covers a range of topics, including the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the sector, key drivers of growth and success, challenges faced by SMEs, and the importance of digital transformation for Tech SMEs in India.
Furthermore, the report recommends ways to leverage digital technologies to drive growth and an overview of the various government initiatives and policies that have been implemented to support the growth of this particular sector.
The tech industry in India has over 10,000 SMEs dedicated to providing either traditional or digital solutions to technology buyers. This sub-segment will contribute an estimated $15-20 billion in FY23 revenues, comprising 7-9% of the overall technology industry in India. The report is a first-of-its-kind publication on this crucial segment in the tech industry. The report also covers a brief landscape on the state of the tech SMEs in India, their growth trends, digital and traditional tech offerings, and the potential growth outlook through FY30.
ProHance is committed to helping tech SMEs in India succeed in the global digital arena. The company is proud to have partnered with NASSCOM, the premier trade body and the chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in India, to launch this report and provide valuable insights. The report will undoubtedly be an essential resource for SMEs in India looking to drive growth and succeed in the global digital arena.
About the Report:
About ProHance:
ProHance is a new-age workplace analytics & operations enablement platform that enables leaders to make SMART decisions in managing a distributed workforce skillfully using data and analytics.
About NASSCOM:
NASSCOM, a not-for-profit industry association, is the apex body for the $245 billion technology industry in India and is focused on building the architecture integral to the development of the technology sector through policy advocacy, and help in setting up the strategic direction for the sector to unleash its potential and dominate newer frontiers.
NASSCOM’s members, 3000+, constitute 90% of the industry’s revenue and have enabled the association to spearhead initiatives at local, national, and global levels. In turn, the technology industry has gained recognition as a global powerhouse.
