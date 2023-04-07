R3 Regenerative Medicine’s Brand New Los Angeles Clinic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Regenerative Medicine (R3) is opening a brand new Los Angeles Stem Cell Clinic in 2023. Vice President Kathleen “Frankie” Francesca is breaking ground in the medical industry with her innovative work in stem cell operations research as well as building the anti-aging industry through the expansion of R3 clinics across the country. R3 Frankie continues to successfully create accessibility to R3 services for clients through assessing their direct medical and wellness needs.

The primary function of R3 Regenerative Medicine is to provide doctors with turnkey operations for stem cell clinics. Stem cell regenerative medicine allows pre-existing conditions to slow down without the need of surgeries. In order to perform the best treatments, R3 created a sister company, Regen Suppliers, a top-of-the-line medical supplier. Established in 2019, Regen Suppliers is the one-stop-shop distributorship.

Frankie helped the start-up of the sister company as she found a pressing need for the company’s creation. Frankie now serves as President, where she oversees the operations of the company as a whole as well as manage the sales of 30 distributors. Regen Suppliers works to provide clinics across the United States with tools such as micro needling machines in order to perform stem cell procedures.

Along with supplying the tools, Regen also serves as an educational facility to aid doctors in learning how to use the tools. Currently at the Scottsdale and Nashville clinics, medical professionals can be educated on how to properly use the medical machinery. These classes are hands-on workshops, where individuals can come and practice with the actual machines they will be using in their own clinics. Individuals can take courses ranging from esthetics to regenerative therapy procedures. These classes instruct medical professionals about the services the tools can be used for as well as information regarding the IRB approved protocols.