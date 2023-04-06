L.A.B gear up to tour Australia, USA, Europe & The UK
L.A.B ANNOUNCE THEIR TOUR DATES FOR 2023 AS THEIR SINGLE, ‘TAKE IT AWAY’ BECOMES THEIR LATEST HIT
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Take It Away’ brings together all elements of the L.A.B sound - reggae-inspired groove, soulful guitars, tinges of rock & soaring vocals from frontman Joel Shadbolt. Tracked and recorded live in one take, ‘Take It Away’ captures L.A.B at their best, playing live together and bringing an unmatched energy to the recording.
Digital Single, Take It Away - Out Now
Stream: https://ffm.to/labtia
LOOP Recordings Aot(ear)oa
L.A.B closed out another massive year with the release of this single, gearing fans up for the release of their much-anticipated new album in early-2023. 2022 saw L.A.B win Best Group, Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Roots Artist for the second-straight year at the New Zealand Music Awards, becoming the first artist to win those awards two years in a row.
They were awarded Best Record at the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Music Awards and closed out the year by being named with the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Spotify, and three of the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Apple Music. ‘Take It Away’ is set to be a new fan-favourite addition to an ever-growing catalogue.
Off the back of this new single the band will head out to Australia for four headline shows before heading to the USA, Europe & the UK throughout 2023.
UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS
Australia: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-2023-australian-tour/
USA: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-usa-shows-23/
Europe: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-uk-eu-shows-23/
UK: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-london-october-12-2023/
NOTES TO EDITOR
L.A.B
Band Members
Ara Adams-Tamatea - Bass
Miharo Gregory - Keys, Vocals
Brad Kora - Drums, Vocals
Stu Kora - Guitar, Keys, Vocals
Joel Shadbolt - Guitar, Vocals
SOCIALS
https://facebook.com/LABmusicNZ
https://instagram.com/lab_music
https://tiktok.com/@lab_music
CREDITS
L.A.B - Take It Away
Written by Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, Ara Adams-Tamatea, Miharo Gregory
Published by Loop Publishing / Kobalt Music
C & P Loop Recordings Aotearoa 2022
ISRC: NZLP02200840
L.A.B - Take It Away (Official Music Video)