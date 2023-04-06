IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

L.A.B gear up to tour Australia, USA, Europe & The UK

L.A.B Paradiso, O2 Forum Kentish Town

European and UK Dates

L.A.B Live

L.A.B Live Show

L.A.B - Take It Away Australian Dates

L.A.B Australian Dates

L.A.B Take It Away USA Tour Dates

L.A.B USA Tour Dates

L.A.B New Single Take It Away

L.A.B's New Single, Take It Away

L.A.B ANNOUNCE THEIR TOUR DATES FOR 2023 AS THEIR SINGLE, ‘TAKE IT AWAY’ BECOMES THEIR LATEST HIT

We are delighted to see 'Take It Away' certified gold and consistently remain the most popular song across all radio formats in New Zealand.”
— Mikee, Loop Recordings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Take It Away’ brings together all elements of the L.A.B sound - reggae-inspired groove, soulful guitars, tinges of rock & soaring vocals from frontman Joel Shadbolt. Tracked and recorded live in one take, ‘Take It Away’ captures L.A.B at their best, playing live together and bringing an unmatched energy to the recording.

Digital Single, Take It Away - Out Now
Stream: https://ffm.to/labtia
LOOP Recordings Aot(ear)oa

L.A.B closed out another massive year with the release of this single, gearing fans up for the release of their much-anticipated new album in early-2023. 2022 saw L.A.B win Best Group, Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Roots Artist for the second-straight year at the New Zealand Music Awards, becoming the first artist to win those awards two years in a row.

They were awarded Best Record at the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Music Awards and closed out the year by being named with the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Spotify, and three of the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Apple Music. ‘Take It Away’ is set to be a new fan-favourite addition to an ever-growing catalogue.

Off the back of this new single the band will head out to Australia for four headline shows before heading to the USA, Europe & the UK throughout 2023.


UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS
Australia: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-2023-australian-tour/
USA: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-usa-shows-23/
Europe: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-uk-eu-shows-23/
UK: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-london-october-12-2023/


NOTES TO EDITOR
L.A.B
Band Members
Ara Adams-Tamatea - Bass
Miharo Gregory - Keys, Vocals
Brad Kora - Drums, Vocals
Stu Kora - Guitar, Keys, Vocals
Joel Shadbolt - Guitar, Vocals

SOCIALS
https://facebook.com/LABmusicNZ
https://instagram.com/lab_music
https://tiktok.com/@lab_music

CREDITS
L.A.B - Take It Away
Written by Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, Ara Adams-Tamatea, Miharo Gregory
Published by Loop Publishing / Kobalt Music
C & P Loop Recordings Aotearoa 2022
ISRC: NZLP02200840

Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+44 7943 091858
info@dvibes.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

L.A.B - Take It Away (Official Music Video)

You just read:

L.A.B gear up to tour Australia, USA, Europe & The UK

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+44 7943 091858 info@dvibes.uk
Company/Organization
Dvibes Ltd
85 Great Portland Street
London, W1W 7LT
United Kingdom
+44 7943 091858
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DVIBES offer a comprehensive suite of marketing and promotional services to both Major and Independent labels. - Development of promotional assets - Media planning - Press relations - Digital promotion - Email marketing - Radio plugging - Promotional showcases FOR LABELS As a record label you are looking to increase streams and raise the profile of your artist or project. You need reliable promotional partners. It is often difficult to reach the target audience quickly and cost effectively. DVIBES services connect you with your target audience quickly and provide SMART reporting. When your job is done well you increase revenue as well as artist awareness and reach. FOR INDEPENDENT ARTISTS As a rising independent artist you are looking to raise your profile, grow your streams and build a solid fanbase. You need reliable promotional partners. Without the right promotional materials, industry experience and inside knowledge it is often difficult to reach your audience. DVIBES will audit your current skills and promotional assets before building a plan of action to present you to the relevant tastemakers. When you present yourself to the right people in the right way, your reputation and your revenue grow. Together we will build your profile and your music business.

https://dvibes.uk

More From This Author
A BETTER TOMORROW - PAUL FOX FEATURING ANN OMINOUS
L.A.B gear up to tour Australia, USA, Europe & The UK
ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING’
View All Stories From This Author