L.A.B gear up to tour Australia, USA, Europe & The UK

L.A.B ANNOUNCE THEIR TOUR DATES FOR 2023 AS THEIR SINGLE, ‘TAKE IT AWAY’ BECOMES THEIR LATEST HIT

We are delighted to see 'Take It Away' certified gold and consistently remain the most popular song across all radio formats in New Zealand.” — Mikee, Loop Recordings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Take It Away’ brings together all elements of the L.A.B sound - reggae-inspired groove, soulful guitars, tinges of rock & soaring vocals from frontman Joel Shadbolt. Tracked and recorded live in one take, ‘Take It Away’ captures L.A.B at their best, playing live together and bringing an unmatched energy to the recording.

L.A.B closed out another massive year with the release of this single, gearing fans up for the release of their much-anticipated new album in early-2023. 2022 saw L.A.B win Best Group, Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Roots Artist for the second-straight year at the New Zealand Music Awards, becoming the first artist to win those awards two years in a row.

They were awarded Best Record at the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Music Awards and closed out the year by being named with the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Spotify, and three of the Top Four most-streamed songs in NZ on Apple Music. ‘Take It Away’ is set to be a new fan-favourite addition to an ever-growing catalogue.

Off the back of this new single the band will head out to Australia for four headline shows before heading to the USA, Europe & the UK throughout 2023.



UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS

Australia: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-2023-australian-tour/

USA: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-usa-shows-23/

Europe: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-uk-eu-shows-23/

UK: https://loop.co.nz/events/lab-london-october-12-2023/



L.A.B

Band Members

Ara Adams-Tamatea - Bass

Miharo Gregory - Keys, Vocals

Brad Kora - Drums, Vocals

Stu Kora - Guitar, Keys, Vocals

Joel Shadbolt - Guitar, Vocals

CREDITS

L.A.B - Take It Away

Written by Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, Ara Adams-Tamatea, Miharo Gregory

Published by Loop Publishing / Kobalt Music

C & P Loop Recordings Aotearoa 2022

ISRC: NZLP02200840

