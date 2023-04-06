A BETTER TOMORROW - PAUL FOX FEATURING ANN OMINOUS

Ann Ominous is a mysterious rising Jamaican artist, whose background information remains deliberately unknown Paul Fox, singer, songwriter & producer The new single, A Better Tomorrow by Paul Fox featuring Ann Ominous

THE UK SINGER SONGWRITER REACHES OUT TO MYSTERIOUS JAMAICAN ARTIST FOR THE SECOND SINGLE FROM HIS FORTHCOMING ALBUM

I had heard the voice of a Jamaican artist going by the name of Ann Ominous... The vocals she sent me were amazing. Her voice sits comfortably with artists like Koffee, Jaz Elise and Lila Iké.” — Paul Fox, Singer, Songwriter and Producer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Fox releases new single A Better Tomorrow – featuring guest vocals from Jamaican singer Ann Ominous. It’s a conscious yet hopeful song, encouraging humanity to consider the world we are leaving for the people who come after us.

Digital Single Release Date: 28 April 2023

Stream/Pre-Save here: https://ffm.to/abettertomorrow

Ann’s soulful, poignant vocals set the scene, over a sparse, futuristic digital rhythm, as she and Paul harmonise for the song’s powerful chorus of unity in the face of an uncertain future.

“I decided to create an atmospheric track” says Paul of the song’s genesis “My long-time collaborator, Antonio Rodriguez, added synth sounds that felt like something out of the Blade Runner soundtrack. I had heard the voice of a Jamaican artist going by the name of Ann Ominous so I contacted her for a collaboration. The vocals she sent me were amazing. Her voice sits comfortably with artists like Koffee, Jaz Elise and Lila Iké. I then wrote my lyrics and added my vocals. The song is about taking time out to think about our actions and how they will affect the next generation.”

Inspired by the 80s UK roots reggae sound system revival led by Jah Shaka, Paul Fox cut his first tune with Nick Manasseh, Writing On The Wall, three decades ago. Through the years, he has collaborated with revered reggae artists including Apache Indian, Jonah Dan, Michael Rose, Rod Taylor, Brother Culture, Dubheart, and Alpha & Omega.

As her name suggests Ann Ominous is a mysterious rising Jamaican artist, whose background information remains deliberately unknown.

She is the second Jamaican singer Paul has worked with as he gears up for the release of his forthcoming new album. Previously, he collaborated with FireVerse for conscious dancehall track, World We Living In.

A Better Tomorrow is out Friday April 28th, accompanied by its own lyric video.

NOTES TO EDITOR

Artist(s): Paul Fox featuring Ann Ominous

Track Name: A Better Tomorrow

Producer/Director: Paul Fox

Music Label: Sound Business

Country: UK

Composer(s): Paul Fox

Publishers: Jack Russell Music Ltd.

ISRC: QZES52345811

Distributor: DistroKid

Explicit/Clean: Clean

Engineer: Paul Fox

Release date: 28 April 2023

Smartlink: https://ffm.to/abettertomorrow