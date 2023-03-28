ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING’

Rayvon Luciano Sugar Bear Peace Love and Understanding

ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING’

Rayvon Luciano Sugar Bear Peace Love and Understanding

Rayvon, Luciano and Sugar Bear - Peace, Love and Understanding Cover Art

Rayvon Peace Love and Understanding

Multi Platinum Recording Artist, Rayvon

Rayvon Luciano Sugar Bear Peace Love and Understanding

The reigning ‘King of Conscious Reggae’ Luciano

Rayvon Luciano Sugar Bear Peace Love and Understanding

International Dancehall Artist, Sugar Bear

Inspiring new release encourages a better understanding of the human experience

We all have ups and downs, and they say love conquers all. Love brings peace, peace brings love. If we add understanding to it, we have created a winning formula to succeed in the game of life.”
— Rayvon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR
Peace, Love and Understanding
Digital Single - OUT NOW

PUBLIC LINK FOR SHARING
Smartlink: https://ffm.to/peacelove

ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING

Inspiring new release encourages a better understanding of the human experience

Multi-platinum recording artist Rayvon has teamed up with the reigning ‘King of Conscious Reggae’ Luciano and international dancehall artist Sugar Bear.
Written by Rayvon, the single was inspired by Sugar Bear and two time Grammy nominated Michael Prochilo’s fantastic one-drop Peace Riddim.

“Thank God for the natural mystic and inspirational guidance to make this song. I hope the world heeds the message.” says Sugar Bear.
The all-star cast came together under the dancehall icon Shaggy's musical director Shaun Darson, with saxophonist Dean Fraser and Michael Richards on Bass. The song has been mixed by Shane Brown, son of Errol Brown who famously recorded and mixed albums with Bob Marley & The Wailers, Burning Spear and Third World.

The lyrics quote Judy Garland ‘Be a first rate version of yourself, instead of a second rate version of somebody else.’ No matter the ups and downs in life, be at least your authentic self.

Rayvon explains, “We all have ups and downs, and they say love conquers all. Love brings peace, peace brings love. If we add understanding to it, we have created a winning formula to succeed in the game of life.”

Peace, Love & Understanding is released on Rayvon's independent label GTC Entertainment and is distributed by Tuff Gong International.


MORE ABOUT RAYVON
Multi-platinum recording artist Rayvon is Barbadian born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Affectionately dubbed the ‘ambassador of hip-hop reggae’ he has shared the stage with monolithic icons The Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson. He is probably best known for his work alongside multi-award winning vocalist Shaggy, including ‘Angel’.

Link with RAYVON
https://rayvonmusic.com
https://facebook.com/thereal.rayvon
https://instagram.com/1rayvon
https://twitter.com/1rayvon

MORE ABOUT LUCIANO
Iconic roots reggae vocalist Luciano heavily influenced by Bob Marley and his ‘One Love’ movement. His vocals sit comfortably between roots reggae, R&B, blues and country music. His collaboration with Island Records produced a string of number one hits, including an album voted one the top 30 reggae albums of all time by Mojo magazine. Luciano’s extraordinary vocal ability and live performances have earned him the title of "The Messenjah".

Link with LUCIANO
https://lucianomessenjah.com
https://facebook.com/lucianomessenjahofficial
https://instagram.com/lucianomessenjah
https://twitter.com/jahmessenjah


MORE ABOUT SUGAR BEAR
Dancehall Reggae artist Sugar Bear was born in Jamaica and is based in New York. He began his career making dubs for the Young Hawk sound system in the Bronx and performing live in local clubs. He has performed worldwide and recorded numerous songs including Hot Girls Come Thru, Jamaica Mi Born, Di Likkle Youts, La Isla Bonita (Featuring Tony Curtis), Heaven Tonight, I See You with Rayvon.

Link with SUGAR BEAR
https://sugarbearmusic.com
https://facebook.com/sugarbearmuzik
https://instagram.com/sugarbearmusic
https://twitter.com/sugarbearmuzik

NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR
Single Title: Peace Love & Understanding
Artists: Rayvon, Luciano, Sugar Bear
Release date: 17 March 2023
Name of Riddim: Peace Riddim
Producer/Director: Geoffery Scott (Sugar Bear)
Music Label: GTC Entertainment
Country: United States
Composers: Geoffery Scott; Michael Prochilo; Shaun Darson; Michael Richards
Writer: Bruce Brewster (Rayvon)
Publishers: ASCAP, BMI
ISRC: USA2P2312210
Distributor: Tuff Gong International
Explicit/Clean: Clean
Musicians: Dean Fraser; Geoffery Scott; Michael Prochilo; Shaun Darson; Michael Richards
Studios: Michael Prochilo Studio, New York and Anchor Studio, Jamaica
Engineers: Michael Prochilo, Shane Brown
Smartlink: https://ffm.to/peacelove

Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+ +447943 091858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

Peace, Love and Understanding

You just read:

ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING’

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sarah Harris
Dvibes Ltd
+ +447943 091858
Company/Organization
Dvibes Ltd
85 Great Portland Street
London, W1W 7LT
United Kingdom
+44 7943 091858
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DVIBES offer a comprehensive suite of marketing and promotional services to both Major and Independent labels. - Development of promotional assets - Media planning - Press relations - Digital promotion - Email marketing - Radio plugging - Promotional showcases FOR LABELS As a record label you are looking to increase streams and raise the profile of your artist or project. You need reliable promotional partners. It is often difficult to reach the target audience quickly and cost effectively. DVIBES services connect you with your target audience quickly and provide SMART reporting. When your job is done well you increase revenue as well as artist awareness and reach. FOR INDEPENDENT ARTISTS As a rising independent artist you are looking to raise your profile, grow your streams and build a solid fanbase. You need reliable promotional partners. Without the right promotional materials, industry experience and inside knowledge it is often difficult to reach your audience. DVIBES will audit your current skills and promotional assets before building a plan of action to present you to the relevant tastemakers. When you present yourself to the right people in the right way, your reputation and your revenue grow. Together we will build your profile and your music business.

https://dvibes.uk

More From This Author
ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING’
Aleighcia Scott scores her third consecutive release day number one with Rory Stonelove produced single, Do You
Spacecraft Garden Rooms impress with eco-friendly handcrafted solutions for home businesses
View All Stories From This Author