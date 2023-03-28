ALL-STAR REGGAE ARTISTS RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR UNITE FOR EPIC NEW SINGLE ‘PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING’ Rayvon, Luciano and Sugar Bear - Peace, Love and Understanding Cover Art Multi Platinum Recording Artist, Rayvon The reigning ‘King of Conscious Reggae’ Luciano International Dancehall Artist, Sugar Bear

Inspiring new release encourages a better understanding of the human experience

We all have ups and downs, and they say love conquers all. Love brings peace, peace brings love. If we add understanding to it, we have created a winning formula to succeed in the game of life.” — Rayvon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAYVON, LUCIANO AND SUGAR BEAR

Peace, Love and Understanding

Digital Single - OUT NOW

Smartlink: https://ffm.to/peacelove

Multi-platinum recording artist Rayvon has teamed up with the reigning ‘King of Conscious Reggae’ Luciano and international dancehall artist Sugar Bear.

Written by Rayvon, the single was inspired by Sugar Bear and two time Grammy nominated Michael Prochilo’s fantastic one-drop Peace Riddim.

“Thank God for the natural mystic and inspirational guidance to make this song. I hope the world heeds the message.” says Sugar Bear.

The all-star cast came together under the dancehall icon Shaggy's musical director Shaun Darson, with saxophonist Dean Fraser and Michael Richards on Bass. The song has been mixed by Shane Brown, son of Errol Brown who famously recorded and mixed albums with Bob Marley & The Wailers, Burning Spear and Third World.

The lyrics quote Judy Garland ‘Be a first rate version of yourself, instead of a second rate version of somebody else.’ No matter the ups and downs in life, be at least your authentic self.

Rayvon explains, “We all have ups and downs, and they say love conquers all. Love brings peace, peace brings love. If we add understanding to it, we have created a winning formula to succeed in the game of life.”

Peace, Love & Understanding is released on Rayvon's independent label GTC Entertainment and is distributed by Tuff Gong International.



MORE ABOUT RAYVON

Multi-platinum recording artist Rayvon is Barbadian born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Affectionately dubbed the ‘ambassador of hip-hop reggae’ he has shared the stage with monolithic icons The Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson. He is probably best known for his work alongside multi-award winning vocalist Shaggy, including ‘Angel’.

Link with RAYVON

https://rayvonmusic.com

https://facebook.com/thereal.rayvon

https://instagram.com/1rayvon

https://twitter.com/1rayvon

MORE ABOUT LUCIANO

Iconic roots reggae vocalist Luciano heavily influenced by Bob Marley and his ‘One Love’ movement. His vocals sit comfortably between roots reggae, R&B, blues and country music. His collaboration with Island Records produced a string of number one hits, including an album voted one the top 30 reggae albums of all time by Mojo magazine. Luciano’s extraordinary vocal ability and live performances have earned him the title of "The Messenjah".

Link with LUCIANO

https://lucianomessenjah.com

https://facebook.com/lucianomessenjahofficial

https://instagram.com/lucianomessenjah

https://twitter.com/jahmessenjah



MORE ABOUT SUGAR BEAR

Dancehall Reggae artist Sugar Bear was born in Jamaica and is based in New York. He began his career making dubs for the Young Hawk sound system in the Bronx and performing live in local clubs. He has performed worldwide and recorded numerous songs including Hot Girls Come Thru, Jamaica Mi Born, Di Likkle Youts, La Isla Bonita (Featuring Tony Curtis), Heaven Tonight, I See You with Rayvon.

Link with SUGAR BEAR

https://sugarbearmusic.com

https://facebook.com/sugarbearmuzik

https://instagram.com/sugarbearmusic

https://twitter.com/sugarbearmuzik

Single Title: Peace Love & Understanding

Artists: Rayvon, Luciano, Sugar Bear

Release date: 17 March 2023

Name of Riddim: Peace Riddim

Producer/Director: Geoffery Scott (Sugar Bear)

Music Label: GTC Entertainment

Country: United States

Composers: Geoffery Scott; Michael Prochilo; Shaun Darson; Michael Richards

Writer: Bruce Brewster (Rayvon)

Publishers: ASCAP, BMI

ISRC: USA2P2312210

Distributor: Tuff Gong International

Explicit/Clean: Clean

Musicians: Dean Fraser; Geoffery Scott; Michael Prochilo; Shaun Darson; Michael Richards

Studios: Michael Prochilo Studio, New York and Anchor Studio, Jamaica

Engineers: Michael Prochilo, Shane Brown

Smartlink: https://ffm.to/peacelove



