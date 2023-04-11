NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™ ADDS AUSTIN IGNITE AS FIFTH TEAM

Austin Ignite Co-owner and Champions Pro player Scott Trevethan with a backhand at the kitchen line NPL Player Helen Wilhelm follows through on a backhand volley DIke Ajiri, Co-Owner of the Austin Ignite and Champions Pro player, in action on the pickleball court

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League™ (NPL Pickleball™) is proud to announce the addition of Austin Ignite as its fifth team. Team Austin Ignite is owned by Steven Ungar, Scott Trevethan, Dike Ajiri, Rob Kroepel, and Shona Kerr, and is the first NPL™ team based in Texas where pickleball's popularity is rapidly soaring.

Austin Ignite will be joining previously announced NPL teams Naples JBB United, the Boca Raton Picklers, the Denver Iconics, and the Indy Drivers in the league, which features some of the world's best pickleball players.

"We are excited to welcome Austin Ignite to the NPL family," said Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen, Co-founder of NPL Pickleball. "The addition of a Texas team with such a great group of owners is a significant milestone for the league. Our vision for the future of NPL Pickleball is in alignment with each of our great teams and the Austin Ignite is no exception."

Steven Ungar, one of the co-owners of Austin Ignite, expressed his excitement about joining the NPL." We are excited to bring Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball to Austin and join the NPL Pickleball family. Our team is dedicated to showcasing the athleticism, skill, and excitement of the sport on a national stage and we believe that the NPL provides the perfect platform to do so.”

The NPL's mission is to promote the sport of pickleball and provide a platform for the world's top Champions Pro players to compete in a team format at the highest level. The addition of the Austin Ignite is a testament to the league's commitment to expanding and growing the sport.

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring top pro players from around the nation. The league is committed to promoting the growth of the sport and showcasing the athleticism, skill, and excitement of pickleball. NPL Pickleball’s team owners will build their rosters through a player draft on April 14 in Naples, FL. The league held an extremely successful first-ever Combine event March 25-26 in Oklahoma City to allow players to showcase their skills to team owners and league evaluators ahead of the draft.

NPL Pickleball’s regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona's indoor facility, where the Championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023 will be held at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) state-of-the-art indoor facilities across the country. NPL Pickleball is also partnering with Oso Pickleball (www.osopickleball.com) to have the Oso Fury be the official pickleball for NPL Combine and League Matches in 2023.

Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information.

About NPL Pickleball: The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players.

For more information on NPL Pickleball, visit the league's website at www.nplpickleball.com.