Mary Jane Proudly Announces The Opening Of Its 2nd Dispensary In Bangkok

EKKAMAI, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangkok, Thailand, Mary Jane gets around! OG Canna Company is expanding its cannabis dispensary offering by opening a second Mary Jane outlet 100 meters from Major Cineplex on Ekkamai and Sukhumvit.
In September 2022, OG Retail Company opened the first Mary Jane location, positioned by the Nana BTS station, establishing itself as one of the busiest high-quality cannabis dispensaries throughout Thailand.
"OG Canna Company is thrilled to welcome Mary Jane to her new home in the Ekkamai area." Mary can’t wait to open her arms and welcome both newcomers and cannabis connoisseurs alike into her new abode.
Mary Jane Ekamai was built in the image of its Nana flagship store. The enticing vibe of the shop is inspired by vintage tattoo flashed in images like pinups "Mary Jane," herself, motorcycles, fire, dice, and emerald-green glowing marijuana leaves.
Mary Jane is committed to offering the "best of breed" in affordable top-shelf cannabis, Thai Traditional Medicine herbal products, branded streetwear, and an extensive selection of bongs, pipes, and rolling papers. Everybody loves Mary Jane.
“We’re excited to debut the new Mary Jane's “Big Bud Buyers Club,” offering high-quality, top-shelf cannabis below street dealers' prices. OG Canna Company is confident there’s no other Cannabis Buyers Club throughout Thailand who can beat this magnificent offer.” Said Benjamin Baskins, OG Canna's CEO.
Mary Jane is part of the OG Canna Company, which was founded in 2022 by a group of dedicated, passionate people with two goals: to create the highest quality cannabis experience in Thailand through a large network of retail stores and cultivation facilities, and to educate the public about the many ways this fascinating plant can be used to treat health problems.
The new store is located just 250 meters, less than 5 min walk, from the Ekkamai BTS station (Exit: Major Cineplex). Free Parking is available at Major Cineplex close by and the store opening hours are currently 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
