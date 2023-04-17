County of Galveston, Texas, Takes Processes Digital with OpenGov Online Permitting Software

The Galveston, TX, permitting process was in disarray with staff relying on paper. OpenGov online permitting software brought order to the island County.
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The paper permitting process in the County of Galveston, TX, lacked digital workflows and easy online processing. So officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s counties, on online permitting software.
The island County southeast of Houston on Texas’ Gulf Coast needed to update its permitting, licensing, and code enforcement processes. Specifically, right-of-way permitting was done with paper and PDF files, missing automatic notifications and making reporting difficult. Staff needed a helping hand, and they found it with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
OpenGov Permitting & Licensing brings modernization and standardization to the County’s permitting, licensing, and code enforcement processes. In a County where right-of-way permitting needed to be automated, staff is saying good-bye to piles of paper and cumbersome PDF files in favor of digital, automated workflows. Residents and business owners will enjoy a better customer experience with a one-stop online shop where they can apply and pay for permits and licenses. Staff will then be able to create dashboards and reports that highlight overall performance, as well as details like daily cash out reports, numbers of applications, and project costs across departments.
The County of Galveston joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov email us here
You just read:
County of Galveston, Texas, Takes Processes Digital with OpenGov Online Permitting Software
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here