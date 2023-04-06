The Living Urn Introduces Glass Cremation Stones

The Living Urn continues the expansion of its industry-leading keepsake offering with glass cremation stones.
Our unique glass stones include a small amount of a person’s ashes and can be provided to each family member to be kept with them or placed somewhere special – we think that’s a beautiful thing.”
— Mark Brewer
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading keepsake line and now offers glass cremation stones, also commonly referred to as touchstones. These unique keepsakes are infused with a small portion of the ashes of a loved one during the glass production process. They are offered in packs of five and come in three distinct colors - Lily Green, Ocean Blue, and Peaceful Sunset.
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to introduce our glass cremation stones, a beautiful way to remember and honor a loved one. Our unique glass stones include a small amount of a person’s (or pet’s) ashes and can be provided to each family member to be kept with them or placed somewhere special – we think that’s a beautiful thing.”
Brewer continues, “Our quality is setting the standard in the industry and turnaround on the production of these glass pieces is within weeks after receiving the ashes. In addition to the glass stones, we’re committed to continuing to grow our keepsake line with additional high quality glass and jewelry pieces – giving families even more options to honor a loved one in a unique and special way.”
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Steve Hensley
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
steve@TheLivingUrn.com
