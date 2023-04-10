Town of Trumbull, Connecticut, Replaces Paper Processes with OpenGov Digital Permitting

Two failed legacy systems led Town of Trumbull, CT, staff to use good old-fashioned paper. See why they ultimately put trust in OpenGov digital permitting.
CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff in the Town of Trumbull, CT, used paper permitting processes despite having two legacy permitting solutions that didn’t meet the Town’s needs, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities.
The Town, located in southeast Connecticut, tried one permitting solution but received subpar support from the vendor. Officials chose the second solution on its affordability, but it, too, came with little support and was not able to scale to the Town’s needs. So, staff visited the nearby communities of Shelton and Stratford, both OpenGov digital permitting customers. That’s when staff realized OpenGov Permitting & Licensing had everything they needed.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff will say goodbye to piles of paper and say hello to easy-to-use software that allows them to route, approve, and issue permits electronically, oftentimes up to five times faster than legacy software. That’s due customers’ ability to log on to a public portal to submit and pay for permits and licenses, which then flow electronically through Town reviews, accelerating the approval process and helping staff be more productive. The solution comes with customer support before, during, and after implementation from staff with over 500 years of collective government experience.
The Town of Trumbull joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
