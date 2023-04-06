Pennsylvania’s Scranton School District, OpenGov Partner on Government Budgeting, eProcurement Software

Things weren’t adding up for the Scranton (PA) School District until OpenGov government budgeting and eProcurement software brought it all into focus.
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Business Administrator managing all financials within two budgeting cycles for one school district wasn’t adding up. So, the Scranton (PA) School District partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on government budgeting and eProcurement software.
The Scranton School District, located in Scranton, has 16 schools that serve more than 9,000 students. The Business Administrator, responsible for both procurement and budgeting, dealt with outdated, manual processes. While he struggled to manage the RFP process and contracts, a bigger challenge was the budgeting process. The Business Administrator manually developed two different budgets, one for the District and one for the State. Even more painful: The budgets landed in opposite calendar years. He needed help, fast. So, the District invested in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Business Administrator will be able to automate the budget-building process. With all financial and non-financial data in one, centralized place, he will spend up to 50% less time on budget development, be able to tie the budget to strategic initiatives, and effectively plan personnel expenses. What’s more, he’ll easily be able to run reports to pull each of the budgets he manages. Before OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the District lacked transparency, and individual schools struggled to track their expenses. Now, complex financial information can be pulled into user-friendly dashboards, promoting trust and transparency. Plus, the Superintendent and Principals can easily track all their financial data.
OpenGov Procurement brings peace of mind to District leaders with the ability to post and accept bids online as well as manage contracts easily. The Business Administrator will be able to develop solicitations in 75% less time using OpenGov’s automated, guided workflows. Suppliers will enjoy the Vendor Portal, where they can submit bids, as well as receive notifications and message District staff. Finally, contract management will go from reactive to proactive when staff track milestones and set alerts, ensuring they never miss a deadline, keeping the District in compliance.
The Scranton School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
