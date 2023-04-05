DoD Rolls Out Updated HIV PrEP Information

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Health Agency (DHA) recently rolled out information about HIV PrEP as part of its ongoing efforts to educate service members and providers in the military health system (MHS) about effective HIV prevention strategies.

The information included a March 20, 2023, article about PrEP on Heath.mil, PrEP: Learn About the Highly Effective Drug to Prevent HIVExit Disclaimer. The article provided basic information about PrEP, reinforced that PrEP can be used by active service members, discussed barriers and stigma attached to PrEP, and noted that “with low participation throughout the MHS, further information sharing and education is important in raising awareness of the PrEP drugs.”

DHA also posted a HIV PrEP toolkitExit Disclaimer containing key messages as well as graphics and text for social media posts to support raising awareness and provided a fact sheet for service members, Stay HIV Free with PrEPExit Disclaimer.

These efforts are aligned with several of DoD’s action items detailed in the National HIV/AIDS Strategy Federal Implementation Plan.