Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3001168
TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2023 at 0841 hours
LOCATION: Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Bobic VanderPyl
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VICTIM: Sally and George Clark
AGE: 70, 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nova Scotia, British Columbia
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of phone harassment. Subsequent investigation indicated that Bobic VanderPyl of Calais, VT had repeatedly called and left harassing voice messages on the victim’s phone during the months of January, February, March and April. On 04/05/2023 Bobic was issued a citation for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/18/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191