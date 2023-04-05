Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3001168

TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert                                       

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2023 at 0841 hours

LOCATION: Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

 

ACCUSED: Bobic VanderPyl                                     

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

VICTIM: Sally and George Clark

AGE: 70, 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nova Scotia, British Columbia

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of phone harassment. Subsequent investigation indicated that Bobic VanderPyl of Calais, VT had repeatedly called and left harassing voice messages on the victim’s phone during the months of January, February, March and April.  On 04/05/2023 Bobic was issued a citation for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/18/2023 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

