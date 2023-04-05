Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3001168

TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2023 at 0841 hours

LOCATION: Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication

ACCUSED: Bobic VanderPyl

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

VICTIM: Sally and George Clark

AGE: 70, 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nova Scotia, British Columbia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of phone harassment. Subsequent investigation indicated that Bobic VanderPyl of Calais, VT had repeatedly called and left harassing voice messages on the victim’s phone during the months of January, February, March and April. On 04/05/2023 Bobic was issued a citation for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191