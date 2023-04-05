DOH News Release: Hawai‘i COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reports a rise in the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of total positive COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased over the past week (3/26 – 4/4) from 39 to 74 patients, which is an 89.7% increase.

“Our hospitals still have capacity”, says State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “However, it is a reminder of the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in our community. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”

DOH recommends individuals who have not yet received a bivalent booster to get one. For those who have already received a bivalent booster, there is no need to get another booster at this time; however, an updated recommendation, especially for those at increases risk of severe infection, is expected soon.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to get tested immediately and if positive, to consult with their health care provider regarding treatment. This is especially important for individuals who are over the age of 50 and/or have an underlying medical condition.

To find COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in your area, please visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/

