Singer, Songwriter Myoa Releases Vocal Single, 'Home'

Singer, Songwriter, MYOA Releases Single, 'HOME' Singer, Songwriter, MYOA

This song beautifully describes the feeling of finding what makes you feel safe. Home is a place we find refuge, we feel comforted.

I wrote this song to help bring a sense of peace and joy. The beat is happy and makes you feel good. Home starts in our hearts because God lives on the inside of us.” — Singer, Songwriter, MYOA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MYOA is a Singer/Songwriter whose musical journey has catapulted her from the beautiful coast of West Africa to the Queen's land in England UK, and finally to the immensely diverse and invigorating music scene of the USA. Myoa has been known for her electric personality and musical curiosity. Her zest for life and love has inspired her to create an up-beat, Alegre song that seeks to bring love and joy to all who tune their ears in.Myoa says, "This song beautifully describes the feeling of finding what makes you feel safe. Home is a place we find refuge, we feel comforted.""I wrote this song to help bring a sense of peace and joy. The beat is happy and makes you feel good. Home starts in our hearts because God lives on the inside of us."The song was produced by Thanushka Bandara, remixed by Killyang, co-produced & Directed by Myoa, written by Myoa (Mayowa Sobamowo). Featured Dancer - Khen Kurulkar, and video directed by Emex Focus.You can learn more about Myoa at: https://myoamusic.com/home Youtube Home Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ87GI564TI LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Myoa Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/57POqWO2IyQMVuPu032ouq?si=cU4QQFGWTcubY7X-pNQ1AQ&nd=1