Lovell Government Services Continues to Diversify with New GSA MAS Contract Award

The GSA MAS contract will enable Lovell to provide federal agencies with a wide range of products and services.
We look forward to working with the GSA and federal agencies to provide the best possible goods and services.”
— Chris Lovell, CEO, Lovell Government Services
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services (Lovell), a leading provider of medical supplies to the United States government, continues to grow and diversify through new government contract vehicles. Lovell announced today that they have been awarded a contract on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Multiple Awards Schedules (MAS). This development widens the scope of Lovell’s offerings to government customers, from medical and pharmaceutical consumables to auxiliary categories such as professional services, equipment, and software. In addition, for those not eligible for the VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), Lovell can now list their partners’ compliant products on the GSA MAS platform.
The GSA MAS contract is a five-year agreement that allows federal agencies to purchase products and services from Lovell at pre-negotiated prices. The VA FSS and GSA MAS vehicles are two types of contracts that can be listed on GSA Advantage (gsaadvantage.gov), the government's premier online marketplace. GSA also provides buying tools to customers, such as AI-assisted market research and quote requests. GSA MAS customers are federal, state, and local government agencies and institutions.
“The GSA MAS Contract award is a huge advancement for Lovell, just as our VA FSS, ECAT, and DAPA contracts were,” said Lovell CEO, Chris Lovell. “This contract will allow us to expand our reach to more federal agencies. We look forward to working with the GSA and federal agencies to provide the best possible goods and services.”
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of success. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Contact
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here